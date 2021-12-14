Fifa World Best Player, in the top 23 there are 3 Azzurri: Jorginho, Donnarumma and Bonucci

The “Player of the Year” award, voted by the players, will be awarded on January 17th

Fifa will deliver its awards on January 17th “Player of the year“to assign which asked all subscribers to the FifPro (the world footballers union) to express their preferences by choosing from a list of 55 pre-selected. A ‘skimming’ resulted which he reduced to 23 players who can aspire to the prize and who make up an ideal list of players called up. Three Italians: Donnarumma, Bonucci and Jorginho.

In reality, the list of those chosen was a ‘top 21’ (3 goalkeepers, 6 defenders, 6 midfielders and 6 forwards), to which the world football organization added the names of the two who, among the excluded, had obtained the most votes. .

THE LIST OF 23 CANDIDATES

Goalkeepers: Alisson Becker (Brazil / Liverpool) Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy / Milan / Paris Saint-Germain) Edouard Mendy (Senegal / Chelsea)

Defenders: David Alaba (Austria / Bayern Munich / Real Madrid) Jordi Alba (Spain / Barcelona) Trent Alexander-Arnold (England / Liverpool) Dani Alves (Brasil / San Paolo / Barcelona) Leonardo Bonucci (Italy / Juventus) Ruben Dias (Portugal / Manchester City)

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Spain / Barcelona) Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium / Manchester City) Bruno Fernandes (Portugal / Manchester United) Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands / Barcelona) Jorginho (Italy / Chelsea) N’Golo Kante (France / Chelsea)

Forwards: Karim Benzema (France / Real Madrid) Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal / Juventus / Manchester Utd) Erling Haaland (Norway / Borussia Dortmund) Robert Lewandowski (Poland / Bayern Munich) Romelu Lukaku (Belgium / Inter / Chelsea) Kylian Mbappe (France / Paris Saint-Germain) Lionel Messi (Argentina / Barcelona / Paris Saint-Germain) Neymar (Brazil / Paris Saint-Germain)