FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi places France among his two big favorites in Qatar

In an interview with Argentine television, Lionel Messi gave his favorites for the World Cup in Qatar, from November 20 to December 18. The PSG striker places France among his two big favourites.

World champion in 2018, the France team is naturally one of the favorites to succeed him, in particular with the addition of Karim Benzema, who was not present in Russia. But the recent League of Nations campaign, where the Blues did not shine and narrowly escaped in League A, raises doubts about a possible double for the Blues in Qatar.

To these poor recent results, we must also add all the controversies surrounding the French Football Federation and its president Noël le Graët. But also the many uncertainties around the players who will be present, from November 20 to December 18. N’Golo Kanté should already be absent and Paul Pogba is still uncertain.

However, Didier Deschamps’ men are still among the favorites for Lionel Messi. ‘La Pulga’ gave an interview to Argentinian channel DIRECTV, which will air in a few days, where he revealed Argentina’s opponents. “The big selections, Brazil, Germany, France, England, Spain, and I’m sure I’m forgetting some of them, first quotes the Argentinian when listing the big nations present in Qatar. But if I have to keep one or two, today, I believe that Brazil and France are the two big candidates for this World Cup.”

