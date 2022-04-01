FIFA World Cup Draw 2022: Qatar 2022 World Cup Draw: teams, pots, format, rules and possible rivals

All the details to determine the World Cup groups

ANDOn Friday the game begins Qatar World Cup. The 29 teams already qualified and the six who are looking for the three remaining tickets will know their destination, when the draw is made in Doha.

The capital of Qatar, which has the eight furlongs where all the World Cup matches will be played, you will receive the draw and all the morbidity it generates: the group of death, the easy way, ‘hot balls’, etc.

The Groups A, B, E and F they will play at Al Bayt Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium, and Ahmed bin Ali Stadium.

The Groups C, D, G and H they will play at Lusail Iconic Stadium, Stadium 974, Education City Stadium, and Al Janoub Stadium.

There are really few rules for the World Cup draw. qatar will be the seeded Group A. Teams from the same confederation may not share a group; read, there will not be two Africans, South Americans, Asians or Concacaf in the same group.

The exception is teams of Europesince UEFA has 13 teams, so five of the eight groups will have two teams from the Old Continent.

If a team is chosen that cannot be included in the group for which it was chosen, it goes to the next one. For example, Uruguay. La Celeste is in the group’s turn headed by Brazil or Argentina, it will fall to the next available, with European seed.

DRUM 1: Qatar, Belgium, Brazil, France, Argentina, England, Spain, Portugal.

DRUM 2: Denmark, the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, Croatia, Uruguay, Mexico and the United States.

DRUM 3: Senegal, Iran, Japan, Morocco, Serbia, Poland, South Korea, Tunisia

DRUM 4: Canada, Saudi Arabia, Ecuador, Ghana, Cameroon, Repechage Asia-Conmebol (Australia or United Arab Emirates vs Peru), Repechage Oceania-Concacaf (Costa Rica vs New Zealand), Repechage Europe (Ukraine, Scotland or Wales)

The draw starts at 19:00 Qatar time (12:00 Eastern time, 10:00 Mexico time).

There are three pending tickets, one in Europe and two between confederations. In UEFA, Scotland vs Ukraine was postponed due to the Russian invasion. Wales awaits a rival for the ‘final’ of that playoff key, on dates to be defined.

The other two duels already have a day, place and time to be played, except that the representative of Asia remains to be defined, which will be between Australia and the United Arab Emirates.

June 7 | Australia vs United Arab Emirates

June 13 or 14 | Winner Australia/United Arab Emirates vs Peru

June 13 or 14 | Costa Rica vs New Zealand

All matches will be played in Doha.

Opening: November 21

Group stage: November 21 to December 2

Round of 16: December 3 to 6

Quarter finals: December 9 to 10

semifinals: December 13 and 14

Third place: December 17

Final: Dec. 18

Caesars Sportsbook odds display these odds prior to the draw.