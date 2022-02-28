FIFA would exclude Russia from international football and leave it out of the 2022 Qatar World Cup

2022-02-28

The FIFA is in “advanced talks” to suspend the russian national team of international competitions, including the worldin reaction to the Russian invasion in Ukraineknew the AFP this Monday from a source familiar with the case. The FIFA works with the UEFA to make this decision, which would exclude World Cup in Qatar-2022 (November 21-December 18) to Russia, “unless the situation improves”, explains the same source.

This would result in the exclusion of the Russian women’s team from the European Championship in July in England, where they would have to face the Netherlands, Sweden and Switzerland during the group stage. The decision of the UEFA It would also affect Spartak Moscow, paired in the round of 16 of the Europa League with RB Leipzig, as the club would be eliminated.