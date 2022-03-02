FIFPRO reports the death of two Ukrainian footballers

Midtime Editorial

This Tuesday the international union of international soccer players (FIFPRO) reported and lamented the death of two Ukrainian players. Vitalii Sapylo 21 years old and Dmytro Martynenko of 25, who died as a result of the conflicts derived from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The organization He sent an emotional message on his social networks to the relatives from both playerswho are the first footballers in Ukraine to lose their lives due to the armed conflict.

“Our thoughts are with the families, friends and colleagues team of the two young Ukrainian players Vitalii Sapylo and Dmydos first football losses reported in this war. Rest in peace”.

Our thoughts are with the families, friends, and teammates of young Ukrainian footballers Vitalii Sapylo (21) and Dmytro Martynenko (25), football’s first reported losses in this war. May they both rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/f6l9oHHRMr — FIFPRO (@FIFPRO) March 1, 2022

In fact, on February 28 FIFPRO released a statement asking FIFA to exclude the Russian National Teamas well as their representative teams, from all club and national team competitions, As the world.

East message was released hours before that the International Federation of Football Association ​announced that Russia was suspended from all international tournamentsas a show of support for the Ukrainian people.

“The FIFA and the UEFA we have decided jointly the immediate suspension from all teams from russiaeither as national or club representation, until new notice. Football is fully united, in support and showing solidarity with those affected in Ukraine,” the governing body said in a statement.