Fifteen Latino prospects who could take off in 2023

A left shoulder injury kept Guilarte from playing in 2021 after signing for $1 million in January of that year. Similarly, the Brewers decided to transfer the Venezuelan to the US, where the shortstop hit .306 with a .774 OPS in 36 games in the Arizona Complex League. Guilarte was already known for his athletic ability, good speed and defensive skills at short stoppage. Some similar offensive results (perhaps with a little more power) could increase his bonus. With Jackson Chourio and Sal Frelick last year, Milwaukee showed it knows when to be aggressive with talented prospects, and Guilarte could be next.