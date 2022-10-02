Fifteen Spanish hospitals are among the best in the world

Fifteen Spanish hospitals sneak in again among the best hospitals in the worldaccording to the latest classification of the magazine Newsweek. Among them are eight madrileñosthree Catalansone in Pamplona, ​​followed by another in Seville and one more in Valencia.

Among the centers of the Madrid Health Service (SERMAS) that have positioned themselves are La Paz, Gregorio Marañón, San Carlos Clinic, October 12, Ramón y Cajal, Niño Jesús, La Princesa, Puerta de Hierro (Majadahonda), Fundación Jiménez Díaz and Infanta Leonor (Vallecas).

Thus, the three Catalan hospitals They are: Hospital Clínic de Barcelona, ​​Hospital Universitari Vall d’Hebron and Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau. The University Clinic of Navarra is also on the list together with the Virgen del Rocío University Hospital in Seville and the La Fe University and Polytechnic Hospital.

Madrid hospitals

The first two, La Paz and the Hospital Universitario 12 de Octubre are positioned in the ranked 52nd and 66th worldwidefollowed by Hospital General Universitario Gregorio Marañón in position 75.





in the specialty of Cardiology the list of Newsweek has selected six public hospitals: La Paz (position 16), Gregorio Marañón (26), Clínico San Carlos (80), Ramón y Cajal (100), 12 de Octubre (148) and La Princesa (255), while in the specific field of Cardiac Surgery out of a total of 150 positioned centers, five are from Madrid: Gregorio Marañón (33), La Paz (49), 12 de Octubre (76) and Clínico San Carlos (111) and Puerta de Hierro Majadahonda (114) , according to a statement from the Community of Madrid.

So much Peace like the hospital Gregory Maranon they got a job at all clinical services that have been analyzed: Cardiology, Cardiac Surgery, Endocrinology, Digestive System, Neurosurgery, Neurology, Pulmonology, Oncology, Pediatrics, as well as Traumatology and Orthopedic Surgery, and Urology.

in the specialty of Endocrinology has managed to position five of its hospitals: La Paz (33), Gregorio Marañón (41), Ramón y Cajal (84), Clínico San Carlos (94) and Infanta Leonor (116). In the clinical area of ​​the Digestive System, there are once again five public hospitals in our region that appear on the list of the 125 chosen internationally: Ramón y Cajal (33), 12 de Octubre (89), Gregorio Marañón (91) , La Paz (98) and San Carlos Clinic (106).

In the field of Neurosurgerythree Madrid public health centers stand out among the 125 selected: October 12 (40), Gregorio Marañón (45) and La Paz (68). In Neurology there are also four who achieve a position among the 125 classified globally: La Paz (35), Gregorio Marañón (80), Clínico San Carlos (85) and Ramón y Cajal (107).





Furthermore, in the specialty of Pneumologyon a list of 125 centers, Gregorio Marañón (17), October 12 (32) and La Paz (45), while in Oncology those selected are eight: La Paz (23), October 12 (49), Gregorio Marañón (53), San Carlos Clinic (77), Ramón y Cajal (114), Fundación Jiménez Díaz (251), La Princesa (257) and Majadahonda Iron Gate (280).

Likewise, in Pediatrics are three public centers that are in this specialty: the Niño Jesús Children’s Hospital (30), La Paz (53) and Gregorio Marañón (58). Finally, in the medical field of Traumatology and Orthopedic Surgery, out of a total of 125 classified, are La Paz (21) and Gregorio Marañón (109).