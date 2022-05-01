Fifteen thousand new viruses: what awaits us in the next 5 years

Those who think they have now abandoned Covid-19 have little to be happy about. By 2027, 15,000 new ones could arrive virus. The blame would be attributable in particular to climate change. Not only bats, but also many other mammal and bird species are known to be carriers of viruses. In addition, with climate change these animals could change their habitat and occupy other areas, coming into contact with other species that carry other viruses. The latter could change up to attack a new species and gradually reach man. If the temperature were to increase by about a couple of degrees compared to the current one, 15 thousand new viruses could emerge by 2027, against the 10 thousand that are in circulation today.

Research

The alarm was raised by the biologist Colin Carlson, who coordinated the study at the American Georgetown University. The research, which was published in the scientific journal Nature, points out that in the future there could be a push for new generations of viruses, capable of carrying diseases never known before. Furthermore, future viruses could pose a threat to animal health, causing dangerous outbreaks for our farms. The research started with the analysis of how the geographical areas currently populated by 3,870 mammal species could diversify in relation to changing scenarios from now to 2070. Through a model relating to the transmission of viruses between species to a subset of 3,139 animals , the researchers made a prediction on future opportunities for virus exchanges between species. These biological mixes can occur anywhere, but are more likely to occur in areas densely populated by humans, such as tropical Africa and Southeast Asia.

The areas most at risk

As in the past, according to the authors of the research, the main protagonists of these contaminations could still be bats, considered a natural container of viruses potentially capable of being transmitted to humans. It should be borne in mind that it is the tropical regions where most of the infectious diseases that can be transmitted from animals to humans currently originate. Research predicts that much of the new transmission of the virus will occur when species first meet as they move to colder locations due to rising temperatures. This will most often occur in those ecosystems that are species-rich at high altitudes, particularly in areas of theAfrica and Asia, and in areas densely populated by humans, including the Sahel region of Africa, India and Indonesia. Assuming the planet warms no more than 2 degrees above pre-industrial temperatures this century, the number of first-time encounters between species will double by 2070, creating, the study claims, a virus transmission link. .