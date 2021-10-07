News

Fifth biopsy for skin cancer: “Use sunscreen”

Hugh Jackman

The actor has been struggling with basal cell carcinoma for many years.

Hugh Jackman scares his fans.

The “Wolverine” actor recently underwent a biopsy, the fifth in total, after his doctors found an abnormality in the skin of his nose.

The 52-year-old, who has gone under the knife several times for facial cancer removal, wrote on Instagram: “Hey guys, I wanted to tell you I went to overtime Lisa and Trevor, my dermatologist and my doctor. They noticed something irregular and opted for a control biopsy ».

“So if you see me with this thing on my nose, don’t worry,” Jackman added, referring to the bandage.

“Thanks for your concern, I’ll let you know what’s going to happen, but they think it’s okay.”

“Check regularly and put on the cream”

Hugh closed the message with a recommendation for fans: “Remember to check in regularly and put on sunscreen. Don’t be like me as a boy. Use sunscreen ».

Hugh has been fighting the disease since 2013; within eighteen months he underwent four surgeries for the removal of basal cell carcinoma, the most common of skin cancers.

“It’s a little shock to just hearing the word ‘cancer’. But being an Australian let’s say it’s more common for this to happen. I never wore sunscreen during adolescence so let’s say I was one of the first candidates for the disease, ”the star explained to People magazine.

Covermedia


