fifth company in the former Expo- Corriere.it village

Illumina, parent company in San Diego and listed on Nasdaq, operates in the field of genomic sequencing: the first and only Italian office in Milan. In the former Expo area, agreements already signed with AstraZeneca, Bio4Dreams, Rold and Esselunga

New arrival in the Mind house. It illuminates the fifth company that formalizes the choice to make a base in the scientific-technological citadel that is taking shape in the former Expo perimeter. It is a company that operates globally in the field of genomic sequencing, listed on the Nasdaq and headquartered in San Diego, California. In the Mind area will open its first and only Italian office, on an area of ​​about one thousand square meters. Starting (predictably) from the second half of 2022, Illumina will therefore be the fifth tenant company in Mind, after AstraZeneca, Bio4Dreams, Rold and Esselunga, which in a few months (with some delay on the timing initially indicated) will populate the innovation ecosystem of the Mind Village, where Lendlease – an Australian multinational specialized in real estate, infrastructure and urban regeneration – is completing the works for the reconversion of the Expo buildings 2015.

The scientific district With this agreement Illumina will establish its own Solution Center in Mind, a center dedicated to genome research and the applications of genomic sequencing, contributing to the development of a driving force for healthcare innovation in Europe – explains a note from Lendlease -. Thanks to the partnership with the Human Technopole, Illumina will support Italian researchers and healthcare professionals in the development of precision medicine initiatives and in the application of genomics in all its potential. A prestigious partner that will make an essential contribution to the acceleration of the diagnostic research of diseases and for the development of new therapies – comments Andrea Ruckstuhl, at the top of Lendlease for the area that includes the UK, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Russia -. We thank all the Mind partners, from Arexpo to Human Technopole, the Lombardy Region and the Municipality of Milan, who worked together and laid the foundations for the realization of this partnership, which will give great added value to the project. An international leader who at Mind perfectly interprets our vision of the innovation ecosystem.

Scientific research The giant of genomic sequencing will thus strengthen its presence in Italy, based, up to now, on a network of relationships with hospitals and universities where it supports and participates in studies on genomic sequencing for the early diagnosis of tumors and rare diseases. Approximately 17,000 genomic sequencing tools installed in clinics and laboratories of over 7,300 customers in 140 countries around the world, the company invests over $ 600 million annually in research and development. The new solution center will consolidate our relationships with hospitals, clinics, universities and companies throughout Italy – says Paula Dowdy, Illumina vice president and general manager for Europe, Middle East and Africa – and will allow us to collaborate further to enhance patient access. to an innovative diagnostic and advanced medicine service, positioning Mind as an innovative center for healthcare in Europe. An exciting time awaits us.

