fifth consecutive success for the Milanese – OA Sport

New appointment for Olimpia on Thursday evening at home against Fenerbahce.

Eighteen points for Malcolm Delaney and double double swipe for Ben Bentil (12 points and 9 rebounds). The 13 points of Hollins and Kalinic are not enough for the Red Star.

Fifth consecutive victory of Milan in the Euroleague! Another important success for the Messina team which is confirmed in third position and remains in contact with the leading couple.

ENDS HERE! MILAN WINS 63-57 IN BELGRADE!

Do it on Hall. Ten seconds to go and we can now say that Milan has won.

Hines loses the ball, but Mitrovic loses it soon after. 23 seconds to go.

57-63 1/2 of Mitrovic. Last 39 seconds to go.

Incredible 0/2 of Rodriguez from the line. An evening to forget for the Spanish.

Kalinic even expelled for protests. An object has also flown, probably to hit a referee.

Very heavy ball lost by Kalinic. Monstrous defense of Melli and Milan recovers a fundamental ball.

56-63 Delaney with a magata on the board. Milan flies to +7. Red Star Timeout.

56-61 Hines irregular block on Mitrovic’s support.

54-61 HAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAL LA BOMBAAAAAA OF MILANOOOOO!

54-58 Dobric’s incredible three-point basket. Now it is a bedlam in Belgrade. Three minutes to go.

51-58 What a play by Melli! Offensive rebound torn and then leaning against the glass. Basket of capital importance.

51-56 Dobric finds the desk pad on the board.

49-56 A single free of Bentil.

Five minutes to the end of the game.

49-55 Two more from Ivanovic at the scoreboard and Stella Rossa at -6.

47-55 Two free from Ivanovic.

44-55 Hines feints the pass and then scores on the iron. What an American play.

44-53 ANCORAAAAA RICCIIIIIIIIIIII! Another triple from the very heavy corner of blue.

THE THIRD FOURTH ENDS! Olimpia ahead ten minutes from the end with 16 points from Delaney and 11 from Bentil. On the other hand, the best is Hollins with 13 points.

44-50 PIPPOOOOOO RICCIIIIIIIIII! VERY HEAVY TRIPLE! Last pitch of the Red Star.

44-47 Hollins sensational basket from the corner.

42-47 Inside Hollins’ extra free.

41-47 Hollins scores with Ricci’s foul.

39-47 INCREDIBLE TRIPLE ON THE SIREN OF THE 24 OF BENTIL! Crazy magic of the Ghanaian.

39-44 Kalinic puts the extra free.

38-44 Kalinic scores with Tarczewski’s foul.

36-44 Magic of Hines on Kuzmic’s head. Three minutes to the end of the third quarter.

36-42 Kalinic immediately replies from the bow.

33-42 DELAAAAAANEYYYY AGAIN!

33-39 Kuzmic uses the centimeters and finds the retina.

31-39 Hines with two fundamental points on the scoreboard.

31-37 Triple of Hollins of -6.

28-37 Delaney with the arrest and winning shot.

28-35 Hollins steals the ball and scores easy on the counterattack.

24-35 DELANEEEEEEEEEYYYYY TRIPLAAAAAAAA! Advantage above double figures for Milan.

24-32 Only one free for Markovic.

23-32 Hall hole the defense and Olimpia on +9.

23-30 Finally Hines also scores his first two points.

23-28 Hall opens the second half with the iron penetration.

LET’S START ONCE AGAIN!

THE SECOND FOURTH ENDS! A very hot atmosphere in Belgrade, but Milan, despite the offensive difficulties of the first quarter, is three points ahead at half-time. 8 points for Delaney and Bentil.

23-26 Kuzmic practically scores on the siren.

21-26 2/2 by Kalinic from the line.

19-26 DELANEEEEEEEY! MILAN TRY TO LENGTHEN!

19-23 BENTIIIIIIL! TRIPLAAAAAAA!

19-20 Dobric dunk and Messina calls timeout.

17-20 Dobric with two easy points on the scoreboard. Three minutes to half-time.

15-20 Triple by Kalinic which reports under the Red Star.

Delaney remains on the ground after a very bad blow with his head on the parquet. Really violent the fall of the American, who ends up in the locker room.

12-20 Delaney flies on the counterattack and finds the way to the basket.

12-18 DELANEY! TRIPLE! Great American basket and timeout for the Red Star.

12-15 Hall attacks the area, raises the dish and finds the retina.

12-13 Easy dunk by Kuzmic.

10-13 Splendid arrest and shot by Ricci from the corner.

10-11 Two free by Wolters.

8-11 Ricci finds two points on the counterattack.

8-9 Two important ones on the scoreboard for Melli.

FINISHES FIRST FOURTH! The first ten minutes of Belgrade were incredible, with Milan shooting 3/18 from the field.

8-7 Rodriguez’s winning penetration. Last shot for the Serbs.

8-5 Davidovac’s desk pad.

6-5 MORE BENTIL! He only scores for Olimpia. A fundamental triple from the corner for the Milanese winger.

6-2 Triple by Hollins. Two minutes to the end of the first quarter.

3-2 BENTIL! Milan is finally unlocked!

Timeout for Messina.

Five minutes of nightmare for Olimpia, with the attack that has not yet scored a point.

Messina’s team continues to struggle terribly in attack.

3-0 Inside Wolters’ extra free.

2-0 Wolters scores with Delaney’s foul.

Two minutes of the game without scoring.

19.00: THE GAME BEGINS!

18.55: There is very little to go at the start of the game. Last stages of warm-up.

18.47: Everything easy in the first leg for Olimpia, who overcame the Red Star 79-62 with 18 points from Shavon Shields.

18.44: In the Euroleague the Red Star has won six matches in a row in the 2016/17, 2017/18, 2019/20 seasons (only one match) and the Milan match of the 2020/21 season. Olimpia interrupted the negative streak by winning in Belgrade in the return match of the 2020/21 season.

6.40pm: Messina’s words on the eve. “The Belgrade match will be a complex match against a team that plays a pressing and very athletic defense, obviously supported by the warmth of the fans in a full stadium, a situation we are not used to. It will be a difficult match, in which ball circulation and a very solid defense will be essential. “

18.35: Olimpia have won in their last three away games (including those in Barcelona and Moscow), but beware of the Red Star, who managed to win last week in Athens against Olympiacos and also came close to the blow at Fenerbahce.

18.33: Treacherous away match for Ettore Messina’s team, looking for the fifth consecutive victory in the European field.

18.30: We begin the live broadcast of Stella Rossa-Olimpia Milano.

The presentation of Stella Rossa – Olimpia Milano

Good evening, and welcome to the LIVE LIVE of Stella Rossa-Olimpia Milano, a match valid for the twenty-fourth day of the Euroleague. The Messina team flies to Belgrade in search of the fifth consecutive success.

An insidious trip to Serbia for Olimpia, which they won in their last three away matches (including those to Barcelona and Moscow), but beware of the Red Star, who managed to win last week at Olympiacos and also nearly missed the shot. in the home of Fenerbahce.

The Turkish team will be Milan’s next opponent on Thursday. It will be another week with the double European commitment for Milan, which then will also have to face the Final Eight of the Italian Cup, in a truly fiery phase of the calendar and full of matches for the Messina team.

Milan is in third place (14-6) alone in the standings and tries to defend this position, also making a thought of getting closer to the leading pair Real Madrid-Barcelona (also considering the two victories with the Catalans). The Red Star has a record of 8-12 and the playoffs may still be a goal for the Belgrade team, which is obliged to win against Olimpia.

The duo’s ball Red Star-Olimpia Milan, match valid for the twenty-fourth day of the Euroleague, is scheduled at 19.00. Have fun with OA Sport LIVE LIVE!

