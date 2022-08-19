Fifth season of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ already has a premiere date; we tell you where and when to see it

Since its premiere in 2017, ‘The Handmaid’s Tale‘ became a series highly acclaimed by critics and audiences internationally, thanks to the great performances of its cast led by Elizabeth Moss and a story full of drama and violence. Now the platform’s flagship program Paramount+ returns for its fifth season.

This drama created by Bruce Miller and based on the novel of the same name written by Margaret Atwoodwill return to screens around the world next September 18 exclusively by Paramount + with its first chapter and later a new one will be released every Sunday.

The Serie ‘The Handmaid’s Tale‘ tells the story of a post-apocalyptic society with declining birth rates, so an authoritarian regime decides to separate women into fertile and non-fertile, in order to repopulate the area. The plot revolves around the main character. june osborneinterpreted by Elizabeth Mosswho fights to survive along with the rest of the maids.

Throughout four seasons, the acclaimed series has been nominated for and has received awards such as the Golden Globes Y prime time emmy as the best dramatic production on more than one occasion.

In this fifth and final installment, the protagonists must fight to redefine their identity and purposes as they seek to deal with the authoritarian regime they live under and rescue several of their friends along the way.

But if you haven’t seen yet’The Handmaid’s Tale‘ and you want to understand what we are talking about, you can watch all the seasons on Paramount+ and catch up before the premiere of the fifth and final installment next September 18.