Fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale already has a premiere date

This program, which is in its fourth season is based on the novel of the same name written by Margaret Atwood in 1985.

It is, par excellence, one of the great dystopian series currently on international television: The maid’s tale.

This Thursday the Hulu platform, owner of the series (in Colombia it is seen by Paramount+) presented the fifth installment trailer which is planned to be released on September 14.

To refresh your memory and spoiler alert! season four finds June (played by Elisabeth Moss) doubling down on Gilead as a ferocious, vengeful rebel leader filled with hate and rage.

All this works against him after the new, unexpected and dangerous challenges. “His quest for her for justice and her revenge threatens to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships,” she says from the series.

So this trailer shows the now widow Serena Joy Waterford, played by Yvonne Strahovsky, get through her grief, although with Serena it is not known for sure if she is distressed or relieved by the fact.

What is clear is that June and Serena will experience extreme situations, that June will face consequences after the murder of Commander Waterford and according to the synopsis that Serena will try to raise her profile in Toronto as the influence of Gilead sneaks into Canada.

Aunt Lydia, a role she has masterfully played Ann Dowdalso appears in the trailer very “happy”.

In social networks, the protagonist Elisabeth Moss shared the trailer with the phrase that closes the preview: “You want to fight? Let’s fight”.