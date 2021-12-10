Fifty years of United Arab Emirates – Francesca Gnetti

09 December 2021 14:17

On December 2, 1971, six emirates inhabited by some 300,000 people who lived mainly in tents or simple clay brick houses in the desert and along a pirate-infested coast decided to join a federation. A few months later another was added. That year the British colonial power had decided to withdraw from the regions east of the Suez Canal, where it had settled by building bases and forts to defend the route to India. Fifty years and countless barrels of oil later, the United Arab Emirates celebrated the anniversary with great fanfare: Thursday 2 December was punctuated by parades, concerts, fireworks, shows, performances and air shows. Local newspapers were no less: The National recalled all the ingredients that made the Emirates the “modern, progressive and affirmed country it is today”, while Khaleej Times spoke of “a young nation and gigantic progress”. Gulf News recounted “all the global and local success stories” of the past few decades and the Arabic-language newspaper Al Khaleej rejoiced that “the echo of the nation resonates around the world.” Reins and tow

In an article that traces the stages of the country’s affirmation, L’Orient-Le Jour argues that “paradoxically, the secret of the formula’s success is based on inequalities between the emirates.” The two best known and most important hold the reins: Abu Dhabi, the capital that relies on oil reserves to promote its geopolitical ambitions, and Dubai, which has created an economic model based on the flow of goods and tourists. The other five – Ajman, Sharjah, Fujaira, Umm al Qaywayn and Ras al Khaima – let themselves be drawn and accept their inferiority in exchange for the substantial financial support guaranteed by Abu Dhabi.









On the other hand, historically the six emirates had always been in competition with each other. It was the will and the savoir-faire of the Emir of Abu Dhabi Zayed bin Sultan al Nahyan to “create a country that did not exist”, first convincing his long-time rival, the Emir of Dubai Rashid bin Said al Maktum, and then the others to join forces to make facing the challenges of post-colonization, linked in particular to the rivalry between their powerful neighbors, Saudi Arabia and Iran. It took two years of negotiations to reach an agreement: Zayed would share the oil revenues with all the other emirates, on condition that each took care of its own development. Thus in the following decades megaprojects multiplied: from the tallest skyscrapers in the world to cutting-edge infrastructures to financial, technological, media and cultural initiatives.

Today the sons of the two founders, Khalifa bin Zayed and Mohammed bin Rashid, carry on the work of their fathers, even if in fact it is Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed who leads Abu Dhabi and all the Emirates, taking advantage of the health problems of the brother Khalifa. 90 percent of the population, which has grown to ten million, is made up of foreigners. The accusations of repression of dissidents and human rights violations in the war in Yemen have not stopped the Emirates from attracting the investments that made them the second strongest economy in the Arab world behind Saudi Arabia and increasing their political influence, filling a void left by traditional powers in the region such as Egypt, Iraq and Syria. The day after the celebrations, the United Arab Emirates scored another point on the international chessboard. During the first leg of a three-day visit by French President Emmanuel Macron to the Gulf, on 3 December the two countries signed an agreement for the purchase by Abu Dhabi of eighty French fighter jets worth 16 billion EUR. As Courrier International recalls, on the occasion of the fiftieth anniversary each emirate granted an amnesty to some inmates. But among them is not Ahmed Mansur, the country’s most famous political prisoner, sentenced to ten years in prison in 2018 for his human rights activism.