FIGC, Gravina: “No extension. Either the Salernitana is sold by 31/12 or it is out”

FIGC, President Gabriele Gravina speaks: “No extension. Either the Salernitana is sold by 31/12 or it is out “

Long speech by the president of the FIGC Gabriele Gravina on the case Salerno: “We did not take any resolution, I limited myself to reading what is contained in a notarial deed. The trustee acknowledges that Salernitana will be excluded as of December 31st. Last night we received a proposal from one of the settlers which is not contemplated in the notarial deed. We wish Salernitana to find a buyer in these ten days, otherwise the deed speaks for itself. The Salernitana case or other cases, we are evaluating the possibility of also offering the departure from professional base championships. There are decisions taken in the notarial deed, they had asked for a month and we have given six. You know that we have made firm decisions on this matter. There are also timeshare appeals. I’ve heard some figures, let me, if a healthy society like Salerno, there is some problem “.

EXCLUSION. “I am convinced that Salernitana will sell itself in ten days, because it is still not possible today to continue thinking about this solution. I didn’t make a promise, I said that on December 31st the solution had to be found. I’m not sending the Federation to slaughter. It is a theme that we have brought into discussion. I did an act of great courage and in response we had that two companies made an appeal. If there were to be an objective change – that’s not the extension that it is not contemplated – which means signed deed of sale, fine. otherwise Salernitana is out on January 1st ”.