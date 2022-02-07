FIGC press release: “Expression of interest to host Euro 2032. No to 2028”

With an official press release on its website, the FIGC announced that he had presented the expression of interest in the organization of Euro 2032, effectively renouncing that of 2028. This is the text: “The Italian Football Federation has presented to UEFA in recent days the expression of interest in the organization of EURO 2032. Well in advance of the deadline of 23 March, the FIGC has announced its willingness to compete for the assignment of the European Championship , competition hosted in our country in 1968 and 1980 (in addition to the 4 races of the last traveling edition).





As anticipated in recent weeks by President Gabriele Gravina, once the simultaneous assignment of the competitions of 2028 and 2032 was made official by the leading continental football body, the Football Federation has expressed its preference for soliciting and planning the modernization of the national plant framework through the construction of new stadiums and the restructuring of existing ones in a wider time window.





The inaugural UEFA EURO 2020 ceremony at the Olympic Stadium in Rome

The excellent organization of the Euro 2020 matches hosted in Rome and the determination in wanting to bring a great international tournament back to our country prompted President Gravina to immediately formalize the position of the Football Federation.





The UEFA timeline foresees the presentation of the nomination project by 12 April 2023, with the final decision of the Executive Committee in September of the same year “.