Fight against cancer: a possible innovation comes from a research team with the Novese Moncalvo

NOVI LIGURE – An innovative project in the field of fight against cancertaking advantage of the applications of the chemistry and of physics at the nanomedicine and at nanotechnologies.

There is also the Filippo Moncalvo from Novese in the research team that is studying and experimenting new techniques in the biomedical sector. After obtaining the scientific diploma al Amaldi high school, the researcher born in 1992 first graduated in Biomedical Engineering in Genoa and then in Bioengineering al Politecnico di Milano.

And it is precisely in the Lombard capital that he is now completing his doctorate in Chemical and Industrial Engineering, under the guidance of Francesco Cellesi. “I am currently working on two projects – tells -. The first aims to synthesize polymers (macromolecules of various sizes, ed) able to be modified ad hoc to release the active ingredient of a drug so that it attacks only the sick cells and not the healthy ones. This is an innovative approach, which we are trying to develop in collaboration with Milanese hospitals such as Humanitas and the Policlinico. The novelty consists in the fact that, instead of injecting the drug as it is, it is encapsulated in these particles that have specific molecules on the outside that interact with the diseased cells, favoring their internalization. The other healthy cells around are less affected by the side effects “.

Tests are underway which are giving encouraging results. “We are seeing positive effects in vitro, that is, in cell cultures from the kidneys, brain and heart – Moncalvo continues -. In the coming months we will move on to in vivo tests, ie on animals, to evaluate possible toxic effects at a systemic level “.

However, this is not the only project that Filippo is working on. “At the doctoral level, I worked on a study funded by the Lombardy Region, which involves the development of a technology capable of making polymers grow around proteins – he adds -. In this way, the latter carries out its activity for a longer time in contact with the blood. Basically, in this way the proteins can exploit a protective layer that prevents their rapid degradation. Our approach foresees that the polymerization procedure takes place in an aqueous and therefore green environment. The idea is that this new technique can also be used industrially to produce modified therapeutic proteins that are more stable and able to maintain their activity for longer “.