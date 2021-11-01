Fight against cancer: the «Chocolates of Research» Saturday 6 in Cremona – Photo 1 of 3

CREMONA – Until November 19th they return The Days of Research of the AIRC Foundation to inform and raise awareness of thecancer emergency and present new challenges for researchers. The pandemic has once again demonstrated the fundamental role of science and its ability to provide the right answers to protect our health: basic cancer research over the last twenty years has also made a decisive contribution to the development of vaccines against Covid-19, in particular those with mRNA and adenoviral vectors. Strengthened by this awareness, AIRC, with the campaign “This is the moment”, promotes collective mobilization to give a strong acceleration to the work of researchers.

Scientists and doctors cannot afford setbacks: in Italy About 377,000 new cases of cancer were diagnosed last year, more than 1,000 a day. In addition, during the period when hospitals and the health system have come under the greatest pressure due to Covid-19, cancer screening programs have been suspended or delayed, negatively impacting the timeliness of early diagnoses that had contributed to positive outcomes in the past. decades.

THE CHALLENGE. The challenge against cancer is unfortunately still open. Because of this AIRC continuously supports the work of over 5,000 researchers with an investment, in 2021 alone, of over 125 million euros. Also thanks to this extraordinary commitment, the result of donations from supporters, our country remains at the top in Europe for the number of healings: in Italy 3.6 million citizens have now passed a cancer diagnosis, an increase of 36% compared to 10 years ago, and in many cases they have returned to have a life expectancy comparable to that of those who have never been ill (source: Cancer numbers in Italy, 2021 by AIRTUM, AIOM, Siapec and Passi).

NOVEMBER 6 APPOINTMENT IN CREMONA. Saturday 6 November, the Research Chocolates will also be distributed in Cremona by Airc volunteers for a donation of 10 euros. With the chocolates one is offered Guide with information on the goals achieved for the treatment of colon cancer and lymphomas, as well as some recipes for making healthy and tasty dishes

Research Chocolates are also available from 1 November in 1,500 Banco BPM branches, AIRC’s institutional partner, and online on Amazon.it.

INFORMATION. All information on distribution will be available in real time on airc.it or by calling the special number 840.001.001 (one click from all over Italy, active 24 hours a day from 20 October).