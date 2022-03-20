Fight against Covid: now it is Omicron 2 alarm

ROME. The categorical imperative of virologists and experts is not to let your guard down. Precisely in conjunction with the end of the emergency phase, on March 31, it turns out that the Omicron 2 variant has a very high rate of contagiousness. A phenomenon which, combined with the relaxation of the restrictive measures and the fact that 4.5 million Italians are not vaccinated and another 7 million have not taken the third dose, does not give hope for anything good. Indeed, many are ready to bet that there will be a need for new containment measures, because the Omicron 2 alert is really high.

The president of the Gimbe Foundation, Dr. Nino Cartabellotta, hypothesizes for the end of the month a rise in the contagion curve “up to 120-150 thousand cases per day. In the last two weeks, Omicron 2 has risen to 44% and unfortunately, even for those who are vaccinated, coverage declines quickly after 3 months. The vaccine thus protects against serious disease but not contagion, so even if immunized, 40 to 65% are protected “. At the moment, the regions in which Omicron 2 is most widespread are those of the Center-South, “but it could soon extend to the Center-North, with consequences also on hospitalization because when the numbers of patients increase, hospitalizations inevitably increase as well. Suffice it to say that the latter on 12 March were 8,234 and now they are 8,319. Few numbers of difference but which give a sense of the trend ».

Professor Fabrizio Pregliasco, virologist, health director of the Galeazzi Orthopedic Institute is also alarmed: «The infections will continue to rise and in about ten days we will have to evaluate the effects also on mortality. The high contagiousness of Omicron 2 goes hand in hand with the easing of restrictive measures. I realize that these are political choices, adopted a little by all States, because people can no longer live in an emergency, but we are not yet ready for the “free all” phase ”. The professor’s input is to «keep our attention still high: it is like when we open the hot water tap, we cannot open it all at once because otherwise we risk getting burned. And with Covid it is the same thing: we cannot think of being able to dismiss it suddenly ». For this reason it is foreseeable to hypothesize «a new phase of restrictions. We must be ready to change habits again, it is possible that in the future there will be fluctuations of new restrictions ». Finally, Pregliasco points the finger at those who do not want to undergo the third dose: «Many are convinced that two are enough, but that’s not the case. You need to do the booster dose. Among other things, there is also the risk of contracting a second infection. 5% of Italians get sick from Covid twice: there are many cases of unvaccinated young people who first had the Delta variant and now the Omicron. Fortunately, at the moment the situation in intensive care is relatively calm and hospitalizations are stable ».

The increase in infections is also detected by the extended report of the Higher Institute of Health: “Over the last week there has been an increase in the number of cases reported, but the number of hospitalizations and intensive care hospitalizations continues to decrease . The weekly number of deaths is also decreasing ». The percentage of cases reported with asymptomatic initial clinical status is approximately 69%. Finally, compared to the previous week, the percentage of cases among health workers compared to the rest of the population (2.6%) was also stable.

As usual, the weekend bulletin has lower values ​​than the average and in fact 74,024 new cases of Covid were recorded yesterday (Friday there were 76,250). The deaths are 85 against 165 the day before yesterday. The positivity rate is stable at 15.5%.