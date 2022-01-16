Fight against Covid, self-test for the beginning and end of isolation: how it works

Everything is ready in Emilia-Romagna for the departure, from Wednesday 19 January, of the self-testing platform at Covid. The system, for which the electronic health record platform was also updated in recent days, will allow – initially to people vaccinated with at least two doses – to certify their positivity and begin isolation with a rapid antigen test performed independently and home, recording the results of the self-test on an ad hoc portal.

In the following days, according to what is learned, the self-test platform will also be extended to the self-certification of healing and therefore will be valid for the end of isolation. The Region is working to extend the technical function that will allow it. The latter possibility will be reserved for those vaccinated with the ‘booster’ dose.

In announcing this initiative, in recent days, the regional councilor for health Raffaele Donini defined it as “an alliance between citizens and public health to reduce the circulation of the virus immediately and to ease public health, allowing it to focus on vaccinations “. Donini will illustrate the details of the platform’s operation at a press conference on Monday morning.

Ugl: “In favor, but strengthen the electronic health record”

“The Ugl has always supported and advocated bureaucratic and administrative simplification. For this reason, we are in favor of the institution of the self-test with the swab to start and / and end the isolation in case of positivity and / or negativity to Covid-19 “: the regional secretary Emilia- Romagna of the Ugl Tullia Bevilacqua, commenting on the announcement of the president of the Emilia-Romagna Region, Stefano Bonaccini.

“We were in favor and had urged another measure that simplified the tracing process – they continue – the validation of the rapid antigenic swab test in pharmacies rather than forcing citizens into long queues at health centers. And today we say ‘yes’ to the exit or entry into the period of isolation and quarantine through self-testing, even better if with the cost of the kit borne by the health service. We recognize the farsightedness of choices, shared by the social partners, which confirm Emilia-Romagna at the forefront in the launch of innovative measures. But, also, we ask you to carefully evaluate the issue by taking the right measures on another procedure announced by Bonaccini. In Emilia-Romagna there are just over a million active electronic health records, compared to a potential user, ie assisted by a general practitioner or pediatrician of free choice, of 4.5 million people. For years, citizens have not taken care of the activation and now that the electronic health record is created automatically remotely for every Emilia-Romagna not everyone decides to have access to it, let alone to integrate it, independently adding certificates, photos and documents. , to complete your medical history. Now we need a comprehensive information campaign, at home, to broaden the audience of users of this valid telematic support “.

The Ugl secretary, on the subject of the electronic health record, has already intervened over time, highlighting “the difficulty experienced by many in making the data contained in their ESF accessible by operators from one region to another, from one municipality to another, or the ” episodic absence of some health documents because the facility where the examination or visit was carried out were not integrated into the accredited computer network that keeps general practitioners and pediatricians of free choice online with all facilities and specialist doctors of the health agencies of the Emilia Romagna Region “.