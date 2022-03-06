Fight between Querétaro and Atlas bars leads to field invasion at Corregidora Stadium

A fight between bars from Querétaro and Atlas led the rest of the fans to enter to save themselves

A bar fight Queretaro and Atlas at 63′ led to a pitch invasion which almost entirely emptied the lower part of the stands in the Corregidora Stadiumwhile fans tried to get away from the outbreak of violence, which minutes later spread to the field of play and the authorities were slow to control.

With the score 0 to 1 in favor of Atlasthe referee Fernando Guerrero stopped the game after fans, mostly women and children, left their seats to access the field, while the confrontation between the bars grew.

As the seconds progressed, the field became more and more populated, to the point that the same barristas transferred the violence to the field, while people who were not looking to attack, walked the green rectangle from end to end to avoid a possible aggression. . It is worth mentioning that some people even took off their shirt so that they would not be violated due to the colors they support.

The narration of a person who was close to the area of ​​the Corregidora Stadium where the violence began, who ESPN had access, details that “it all started in the visiting header” when followers of the Atlas began to fight “with families that support Queretaro“.

“There weren’t so many people fighting, if they had sent grenadiers, everything would be there, but there was no security. They were literally fighting while the game was on and there was no security around.”

“The fight grew; those from Gallos went around the entire stadium to fight each other, they entered the field and it made everything worse. I think the security thing is incredible,” he said. ESPN.

Minutes later, the match broadcast reported that the cabin of the VAR was vandalized by the people who provoked the riots and also the medical care for a person who was seriously injured.

Also, orange smoke was seen at one point. Later, with the situation in medium control, a person cut the goal net.

In social networks, videos of violence on the soccer field Corregidora Stadium began to circulate, in which people were seen throwing benches and other objects towards the stands and also hitting another group of people with them.

At the stroke of 19:00, Central Mexico time, the MX League formalized the suspension of the duel between Queretaro and Atlas.



“La Liga MX informs: Due to the acts of violence in the stands of the La Corregidora stadium, the match between Queretaro and Atlas was suspended. The integrity of fans and players is the priority,” he wrote on social media.

For his part, the president of Liga MX, Mikel Arriola, condemned the acts of violence and pointed out the lack of security in the venue.

“Inadmissible and regrettable the violence in the Corregidora stadium in Queretaro. Those responsible for the lack of security in the stadium will be punished in an exemplary manner. The safety of our players and fans is a priority! We will keep reporting,” he wrote on Twitter.