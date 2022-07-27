Fight between teenagers and policemen in subway

A Subway station in New York was converted for a few minutes into a boxing ring, with fists but without gloves, between police officers and two 16-year-old teenagers.

The brawl, according to authorities, began because the young people did not pay and the agents asked them to leave.

“These people are also abusing not paying the ticket, right? Because we pay every day, right?” said Teresa Rangel.

A video shows the woman beating a law enforcement officer while he was fighting with his companion.

The force measurement took the officer against the steel bars of the train station, while he suffered a key with his arm in a position to hang him.

The violent incident was recorded by another man who begged the young man already on the ground to surrender.

“I don’t know what is happening with the youth lately,” said Yolanda Collado, another user.

After an apparent calm, the officer punched the teenager in the face.

Seeing the footage for the first time, Rangel thinks they went too far.

“And the police too, I don’t know, there was no reason for them to hit,” Rangel said.

The two young men were arrested but released by a judge 24 hours later. This angered the police and traffic authorities.

Police union president Pat Lynch said in a statement that they feel alone and abandoned by the justice system.

MTA General Manager Janno Lieber said he is outraged that a man with a criminal record is back on the streets hours later.

“Well, I don’t know… because sometimes the police have to defend themselves,” said user Maydor López.

The sad event took place on Saturday afternoon at the station located between 125th Street and Lexington Avenue.

The two teens face various criminal charges, including assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.