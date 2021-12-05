



Fight fatigue with these 5 highly effective natural ways!

In the absence of real diseases, sometimes to get better it is enough to follow some simple rules of life. Here we show you six that can give you a hand and feel more vital and energetic.

One. Get more sleep

Many of us are induced by the rhythms of modern life to take hours of sleep, perhaps because they have a work deadline to meet or because they have to study for a university exam.

However, this can easily turn out to be counterproductive, because sleeping less than necessary can cause lethargy, bad mood and fatigue, not exactly the ideal conditions for dealing with stressful situations.

Although the number of hours of sleep necessary for rest can vary from person to person, experts generally recommend not going below seven hours a night: to preserve the feeling of well-being and for health in general.

If you have trouble falling asleep, listening to relaxing music, taking a hot bath, reading a book can help.

However, it is not helpful to exercise or work on the computer in the hours leading up to sleep.

Two. Relieve stress

Yes, we know, that’s easier said than done, but it’s worth a try for your health. Prolonged stress hurts in general and can lead to chronic fatigue and fatigue in particular.

Naturally everyone faces different situations: consider what the stressful situations in your life are in concrete and reflect on the possibility of avoiding them in some way: if possible, try to do it immediately.

It is clear that it is not always possible to remove stressful situations. In these cases, it can still be useful to try meditation techniques, or simply take the time to be alone and read, walk or listen to music.

Three. Move more

Not only can exercise regularly fight the onset of chronic diseases, but it can also be helpful in restoring a sense of general well-being and vitality.

An experiment conducted on a sample of college students showed that those who took part in a low-intensity running program three times a week for six weeks showed significant improvements in sleep quality and fatigue compared to the control group. .

Four. If you smoke, quit

In the long run, the substances contained in cigarettes reduce the efficiency of the lungs and this, in turn, can induce fatigue and cause chronic diseases.

Quitting smoking can translate into health benefits in both the short and long term.

Five. Limit alcohol consumption

Drinking alcohol in the evening can induce drowsiness and a sense of tranquility and relaxation, but it has been found that in the long run, drinking alcohol before bed can result in a deterioration in sleep quality.

Alcohol can worsen sleep even for a very trivial reason: it has a diuretic effect and if you drink wine for example before going to sleep it is easy for you to wake up during the night to go to the bathroom, thus ipso facto ruining the quality. of your rest.

