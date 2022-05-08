Entertainment

Fight of Academies in the new graphics of The Umbrella Academy

In just over a month, one of the most anticipated returns will take place on Netflix, The Umbrella Academy. The acclaimed based on the comics created by Gerard Way Y Gabriel Ba, will present its third season, which promises great surprises. While fans wait for the first preview, new graphics arrive that anticipate the crossover that everyone wants to see, The Umbrella Academy versus The Sparrow Academy.

The action of the second season of took place in the 60s, when the Hargreeves brothers did everything to once again stop the apocalypse. At the end of the season, the powerful brothers were able to return to the present, but their actions brought great consequences, especially for them. It happens that when they arrived at their mansion they had two big surprises, first that their brother Ben Hargreeve (Justin H. Min) and his father Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore) are alive. The second and biggest surprise is that now they are not the only ones with special abilities, as Sir Reginald has created a new academythe Sparrow.

