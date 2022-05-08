Fight of Academies in the new graphics of The Umbrella Academy

In just over a month, one of the most anticipated returns will take place on Netflix, The Umbrella Academy. The acclaimed based on the comics created by Gerard Way Y Gabriel Ba, will present its third season, which promises great surprises. While fans wait for the first preview, new graphics arrive that anticipate the crossover that everyone wants to see, The Umbrella Academy versus The Sparrow Academy.

The action of the second season of took place in the 60s, when the Hargreeves brothers did everything to once again stop the apocalypse. At the end of the season, the powerful brothers were able to return to the present, but their actions brought great consequences, especially for them. It happens that when they arrived at their mansion they had two big surprises, first that their brother Ben Hargreeve (Justin H. Min) and his father Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore) are alive. The second and biggest surprise is that now they are not the only ones with special abilities, as Sir Reginald has created a new academythe Sparrow.

Viktor: The biggest change coming with the s3.

To further increase the hype, new posters were presented, which feature the Hargreeves and the Sparrow Academy. On the one hand we have the charismatic six Hargreeves brothers: Victor (Elliot Page), Luther (Tom Hoppers), Klaus (robert sheehan) Number 5 (Aidan Gallagher) allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman) and Diego (David Castaneda). On the other the mysterious members of the Sparrow Academy: Marcus (Justin Cornwell) Ben (Justin H.Min), Fei (Britne Oldford), Alfonso (Jake Epstein), sloane (Genesis Rodriguez), Jayme (Cazzie David), Christopherbetter known as The Psykronium Cube.

Umbrella.

Sparrow.

Considering that we already know the Hargreeves brothers quite well, let’s get to know the Sparrow a little more:

Marcus, Sparrow #1: A charming and chiseled colossus. Honest, virtuous and demanding, Marcus keeps the family together. Graceful yet deadly, calculated yet compassionate, he is as smart as he is strong. Marcus is disciplined, rational and in control. He exudes confidence and leadership without having to raise his voice.

Ben Sparrow #2: This is not the sweet Ben we know and love. This Ben is a Machiavellian strategist, wrapped in a pretty boy body with a rumbling squid inside. Vicious, pragmatic, and hyper-vigilant: Ben is determined to win leader status from him at all costs.

Fei, Sparrow #3: Fei sees the world in a special way. She gives the impression of being a misanthrope who would rather be alone than spend a second with you. But to tell the truth, Fei wishes he had a friend. Most of the time, Fei is the smartest person in the room and she is willing to figure things out. But if you cross it, there’s no turning back because Fei won’t stop until the job is done.

Alphonso, Sparrow #4: Years of fighting crime have left his face and body with countless visual reminders of his battles. To compensate, Alphonso is armed with a caustic and biting sense of humor. The only thing he likes better than verbally beating up someone dumb enough to get in his face is a good pizza and a six-pack of beer.

Sloane, Sparrow #5: a romantic and dreamer who feels a higher cosmic call leaving her eager to see the world and experience a life beyond her upbringing. But her obligations to her family keep Sloane tied to the Academy, as does her fear of crossing her family line. But Ella Sloane has plans and one day she might be brave enough to put them into action.

Jayme, Sparrow #6: Jayme is a loner hiding under a hoodie. He doesn’t say much because he doesn’t have to. Jayme has a fear-inducing growl. Check it out and you’ll cross the street to avoid what follows. Smart and sharp as a knife, she spends most of her time with Alphonso, her only friend.

ChristopherSparrow#7: Christopher is a telekinetic cube of unknown origin. He can make the room ice cold and induce paralyzing fear. He acts as the Sparrows’ consulted oracle giving incredible advice and serving as a family mediator. Trustworthy, loyal and treated by the Sparrows like any other brother, Christopher is a force to be reckoned with.

Now that the new characters are officially presented, it remains to wait for the first trailer for the third season. The Umbrella Academy will be back next June 22 on Netflix.

