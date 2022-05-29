Fight Villa: the PHOTOS of how he looks today after the success in the Mexican regional

Villa fight until before her retirement in 1997, she was one of the most beloved singers in the regional Mexican music. It must be remembered that her voice was one of the best in the Mexican ranchero genre, which made her an icon.

On the other hand, his performances in the 1960s country style mexican ribbonsconsolidated her into a huge figure in Mexican cinema.

Luz Elena Ruiz Bejaranothe singer’s real name, was born on November 30, 1936, and throughout her career she opened the way for women in regional Mexico.

Throughout her great and successful career, the artist stole the hearts of various celebrities and the entire public in Mexico and Latin America.

However, that rising success had to end because after undergoing plastic surgery she ended up in a coma, from which she never fully recovered, as this left her with sequelae and unable to continue her career.

Villa fight. Photo: Special.

What does Lucha Villa currently look like?

After many years after his health problem, just last year, the Mexican public saw Lucha Villa again, because during the celebration of his 84 years.

On that occasion, it was through social networks that a photograph was shared where the singer and actress can be seen posing in front of a chocolate cake, and a glass of bank wine can also be seen on the table.

Villa fight. Photo: Special.

