Fighter Conor McGregor to make movie debut with Jake Gyllenhaal

After being forced to cancel his participation in “xXx: Reactivated”, Conor McGregor is preparing to make his debut as an actor. The actor will soon be showing the remake of “Road House” alongside Jake Gyllenhaal.

A missed first date

When he develops xXx: Reactivated, released in 2017, Vin Diesel plans a role for Conor McGregor. The fighter is initially set to lend his traits to one of the main antagonists alongside Donnie Yen, Deepika Padukone, and Tony Jaa.

But following a loss to Nate Diaz in March 2016, the Irish athlete decides to cancel its participation in the blockbuster. Focused on his revenge and on his training, the sportsman prefers not to move away from his objective.

Six years later, while still nursing a broken leg from a fight against Dustin Poirier, the UFC star is finally gearing up to make her feature film debut in his legendary arrogance and attitude could cause sparks.

Conor McGregor in the remake of road house

As revealed Deadlinethe “Notorious” should give the answer to Jake Gyllenhaal in the remake of road house produced by Prime Video. Billy Magnussen, Daniela Melchior, Lukas Gage and Beau Knapp round out the cast of this project, which will be directed by Doug Liman (The memory in the skin, Edge of Tomorrow) and produced by Joel Silver.

road house ©MGM

In this retelling of Rowdy Herrington’s famous action film worn by Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch and Sam Elliott, Jake Gyllenhaal will play a former UFC fighter who accepts a bouncer job at a nightclub in the Keys. Very quickly, he discovers that this little corner of paradise is not as idyllic as it seems. On the face of it, aside from the setting change from Missouri to Florida, this remake’s starting point is the same as its template.

It now remains to be seen whether, like the hero played by Patrick Swayze, the one played by Jake Gyllenhaal will have a degree in philosophy in addition to being a martial arts professional. For now, no details were given about Conor McGregor’s characterwho joined the feature film after watching and enjoying the original released in 1990. We can still hope for a confrontation between the multiple champion and the actor of Rage in the stomach.

While filming is supposed to start this August, the new road house does not yet have a release date on Prime Video.