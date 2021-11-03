Fighting discrimination, France crushes the Council of Europe campaign for the veil

To point the finger at the campaign on behalf of the Paris executive was the Undersecretary of State for Youth Sarah El Haïry, who called the image of the woman divided in two “deeply shocking”. “It is the opposite of the values ​​defended by France”, said the spokeswoman for the centrist movement MoDem, explicitly asking for “a total withdrawal and the non-diffusion of this campaign either on the website or on social networks”.

The reaction of the French far right was also unleashed against the Strasbourg initiative. “It is when women take off their veils that they become free, not the other way around,” tweeted Rassemblement National leader Marine Le Pen.

The controversy has also reached the press room of the European Commission, given that Brussels has co-financed the campaign. But an EU spokesman specified that the EU executive has not “validated” its contents, since the Council of Europe has an independent role.

A hive of controversy in front of which, however, the Council of Europe has ended up turning around. “The tweets have been canceled – explained from Strasbourg – and we will think of a better presentation of the project”.