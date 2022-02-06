“Fighting for the Scudetto with Osimhen’s anger? Inter with greater potential”

Press conference by Luciano Spalletti post Venice-Naples. Finish the match Venice Naplesspeaks in Spalletti conference for Napoli football after the match on the 24th matchday of the Serie A calendar FootballNapoli24 la live conference by Spalletti.

“Does the victory weigh in a different way? Either we are strong or we are not, it does not change from the other results. Naples was created to play Naples in all parts, to play strong football with people who know how to deal with situations around. for the world.The team must have that will and that strength there.

Play at -1 with Inter and with this Osimhen? Victor can do better than what he did today, we didn’t make it easy. He has to put himself in a position, he’s been out for a long time. He has a courage to praise, he gave a skull on the goal that sometimes, after having been out with such an injury, you can have a doubt. Instead he is a center forward who has strength and courage.

Fighting for the Scudetto with Osimhen’s anger? I know that you would like 17 out of 20 teams to win the Scudetto, we know what our path must be, that is to go on the pitch with the serious attitude and grin of those who want to win all the games because they wear the Napoli shirt. Then there are strong and very strong teams that we have to deal with. Let’s prove we are, let’s not just say it.

The defense has had a period where they show that they know each other and make a department, they have improved the search for the low construction and in cleaning the ball from the first recovery. Rrahmani and Juan Jesus are tedious in the way they play football and do both phases, we are calm. But even today we played without a replacement, it is said that we are many but we never are: even today we had two central players who have been playing for months, even more merit must be given for having developed the things we must do on the pitch to give security to the team. squad.

The management of the game after the advantage? Good management, we’ve been pretty good. Venezia threw the ball into the area, they have physical and strong players in the head, and if you catch it then you can give them a second chance where you have to win the rebound. We did it quite well, even creating the doubling ball.

Scudetto? Inter is still the one with the greatest potential, but certain results can bring new possibilities and new difficulties to the teams that are around. “