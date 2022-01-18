‘Fighting for theaters even if exhibitors don’t want my films anymore’

“I believe that streaming platforms have widened the possibility of making a certain type of film that I like to make and that I like to see”.

The reflection made to Entertainment Weekly is by George Clooney, who in these days presents his directorial film “The Tender Bar” starring his friend Ben Affleck, available on Prime Video and also visible through the Sky Q app.

Mr Clooney, however, has in his heart the cinema, the large room and the enjoyment of a film among the people with the consequent sharing of emotions and amazement.

It is no coincidence that he goes on to say: “You always have to fight. I’m also doing a movie with Brad (Pitt) for Apple and it’s a big budget movie. The secret is that you have to work to ensure that there is also a theatrical release. There is nothing more exciting than watching a comedy in a room full of people or a scary movie. I find that part of our job is always to make sure to protect the integrity of films in theaters “.