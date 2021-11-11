fights, exploration and bosses in many gameplay videos – Nerd4.life

The closed beta of Elden Ring, which will give the lucky ones who have received a code from Bandai Namco the opportunity to try out the new work from From Software in advance. To pass the wait that separates us from the first session of the Network Test or for those who will have to wait directly for the full version, here is a good feast of gameplay video featuring combat, exploration, and even some optional bosses.

The videos have been published in the last hours by foreign gaming magazines and content creators who have had the opportunity to try the contents of the closed beta in advance. The videos last half an hour each, so there’s a lot of meat, including boss and optional areas.

The first video is obviously our tried and tested Elden Ring beta, while the second shows the Warrior, the Champion, the Enchanted Knight and the Bloody Wolf in action, basically all the classes available in the beta except the Prophet, which gives us a way to notice the moveset differences of the various weapons and the functioning of some spells. The rest of the gameplay videos are all shot with the Bloody Wolf, apparently a very popular class, but they are still interesting for the content shown and the opinions shared.

Elden Ring will be available from February 25 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC. If you don’t want to get unprepared for the beta, we recommend that you read our guide on how to pass the Elden Ring Network Test without dying … too many times.