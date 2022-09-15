Fights over rosé wine: Angelina Jolie unmasks Brad Pitt and takes him to court

Six years after their divorce, the enmity between Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt does not stop After being the most admired couple in Hollywood, the celebrities of the film industry do not give up their fierce battle and now Angelina has denounced her ex-partner, from whom she claims 250 million euros for taking control of the winery that have.

The actress’ lawsuit comes after Brad Pitt denounced her for deliberately damaging the reputation of her wine company in France and for trying to sell her share of it to a Russian businessman without even warning him.

Angelina Jolie sued Brad Pitt for 250 million euros. (twitter)

The Chateau Miraval, which was acquired by the couple in 2008 for 45 million euros, has 35 bedrooms, a spa, Jacuzzi, gyms, as well as a 30-hectare vineyard dedicated to the production of rosé wine. The same place that will now take them to court was the scene where they got married and enjoyed several family vacations with their six children.

The Chateau Miraval. (twitter)

In the complaint documents, Angelina Jolie She maintains that the actor’s intention was “to take control of the wineries in retaliation for the divorce and custody proceedings”, thus ensuring that she did not have any benefit from the winery in her possession. Furthermore, he emphasizes that Brad Pitt He tried to use the part of the business that by right corresponded to Angelina to force her to sign a silence clause and not reveal the true causes that led to the divorce.

Brad Pitt tried to use the part of the business that by right corresponded to Angelina to force her to sign a silence clause and not reveal the true causes that led to the divorce

In the lawsuit, it is also detailed that the protagonist of ‘Once upon a time in Hollywood’ “squandered millions of dollars on vanity projects”, among which they cite the construction of a super swimming pool, for an amount of one million dollars, the construction of a single staircase in the castle, which was rebuilt up to four times and the reconstruction of stone walls with masons brought from Croatia, works that were carried out despite the objection of the interpreter.

Miraval, the luxurious rosé wine from Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt. (twitter)

It is also argued that both celebrities invested a lot of money in improving the castle’s facilities and despite the fact that the winery earns approximately 50 million dollars a year, this is not enough to keep them united at a business level.