Fights over rosé wine: Angelina Jolie unmasks Brad Pitt and takes him to court

Photo of James James29 mins ago
Six years after their divorce, the enmity between Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt does not stop After being the most admired couple in Hollywood, the celebrities of the film industry do not give up their fierce battle and now Angelina has denounced her ex-partner, from whom she claims 250 million euros for taking control of the winery that have.

The actress’ lawsuit comes after Brad Pitt denounced her for deliberately damaging the reputation of her wine company in France and for trying to sell her share of it to a Russian businessman without even warning him.

Angelina Jolie sued Brad Pitt for 250 million euros. (twitter)

The Chateau Miraval, which was acquired by the couple in 2008 for 45 million euros, has 35 bedrooms, a spa, Jacuzzi, gyms, as well as a 30-hectare vineyard dedicated to the production of rosé wine. The same place that will now take them to court was the scene where they got married and enjoyed several family vacations with their six children.

