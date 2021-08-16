Figline, music, culture and change: the first edition of “Domino Festival” arrives – ValdarnoPost – Notizie Valdarno

Italian music, with some of the greatest talents under 25, culture, with guests able to offer new views on the contemporary, workshops on reuse, well-being, sustainability: are the ingredients of Domino Festival, the first edition of the review scheduled for 27 and 28 August at the municipal stadium Goffredo Del Buffa in Figline, a two-day event dedicated to the new generations and to change that will feature new and emerging voices from the world of culture, art, business and environmental activism.

The festival is the result of a co-planning process promoted by the Municipality of Figline and Incisa Valdarno for the development and activation of the youth social fabric, organized by the Municipality in partnership with the Acoustics association, winner of the public tender. On stage three of the most successful young Italian artists: CmqMartina, Tredici Pietro and Bresh, as well as a band that represents the history of Italian independent rock like the Tre Allegri Ragazzi Morti, an extensive review of emerging musicians, and, as cultural guests, the journalist Francesco Costa, the sociolinguist Vera Gheno and the president of Slow Food Italy Barbara Nappini. To complete it all, a large market of records, crafts and clothing and street food for all tastes. The Domino Festival events, which will also mark the return of the great outdoor concerts in Valdarno after the long suspension due to the health emergency, are free to enter. Reservation and Green Pass required.

“Twenty-year-olds are said to be the ‘forgotten generation’. And in many ways this is too often true: just think about how we stopped caring for them during the pandemic and how long today’s girls and boys will have to pay the price. We are therefore doubly satisfied, as Administration, with the debut of Domino Festival. On the one hand, because it is significant that the very young people, in this case represented by Acustica, a group that has been able to bring together over 50 volunteers, all under 30, are guiding the restart of culture and sociality in our territory. On the other, because Domino it is the first point of arrival of a path started thanks to a public call for co-planning promoted by the Municipality, in the belief that youth activation policies are now more necessary than ever. An ambitious event was born, able to gain national prominence already in its first edition for how it managed to combine the quality of the artistic proposal, open to the most interesting new voices of Italian music, with the presence of guests with recognized reading skills. of the contemporary world and able to speak to the general public”, Explain the mayor Giulia Mugnai and the councilor for culture Francesca Farini.

Among the most anticipated names on the stage of the Del Buffa stadium there is certainly that of the Tre Allegri Ragazzi Morti, expected at the end of the first day, that of 27 August. Born in Pordenone in 1994, the band has ten albums and hundreds of dates throughout Italy and abroad, always on stage wearing the unmistakable skull-shaped mask designed by Davide Toffolo, an established cartoonist as well as singer and leader of the band. Before them, the people of Perugia Elephant Brain, now consolidated voice of the Italian indie rock, and Flame Parade, a band that plays at home, which started from Valdarno and now established nationally after two albums and an EP, “Echoes”, released last spring, already a guest of this year’s “Arena Summer Fest” review. It will be the opening of the musical review Nerves, stage name of the young Florentine singer-songwriter Elia Rinaldi who presents his debut live “A shy guy”.

On August 28 we leave with Lango & Klaudio VVS, a young duo of brothers who have already become a point of reference for the Valdarno rap scene. Then again rap “made in Tuscany” with Zuri, Florentine artist born in 1997. Following, three of the most acclaimed talents of the Italian music scene, all under 25: Bresh, pseudonym of Andrea Brasi, Genoese rapper member of the Drilliguria collective, numerous collaborations and mixtapes signed together with the heaviest names in national rap and a single, “Angelina Jolie”, which reached the general public, Thirteen Peter, alias of Pietro Morandi, son of the well-known singer-songwriter Gianni, two projects already printed, “Assurdo” and “X questo notte”, and videos with millions of views on YouTube, Cmqmartina, a very young singer-songwriter from Monza who conquered the general public as a competitor of the 2020 edition of X Factor, and then confirmed herself with a debut album that combines pop lyrics and electronic sounds in an original way.

Loading... Advertisements

Between one concert and another, a program of meetings with guests from the world of culture and innovation. The first will be Francesco Costa, journalist and deputy director of Il Post, a profound connoisseur of America and an analyst of US politics who for years has been reporting on the blog and podcast “From Coast to Coast”. On August 27, he will present his latest book “An American History” (Mondadori) at the Domino Festival, an essay on the rise and a glimpse into the future of Joe Biden, 46th president of the United States, and his deputy Kamala Harris. Also on 27 August, the experience of two young companies born from an idea capable of combining business and sustainability will be presented: Funghi espresso, which creates kits for the home cultivation of edible mushrooms, and Rifò, a company from Prato that produces regenerated clothing using cashmere and zero-kilometer cotton.

On August 28, the meeting with Vera Gheno, translator and sociolinguist who collaborates with the Zanichelli publishing house and teaches at the University of Florence. At the Domino Festival she will present her latest book “Feminine singular”: is it possible to fight gender discrimination starting from a rethinking of our language? Domino’s guest also Barbara Nappini, newly elected president of Slow Food Italy, Florentine but for years adopted by Valdarno. Founder of the Il Grano e le Rose association, activist on sustainability and food production issues, she also deals with horticulture and urban horticulture.

“It is a great challenge to be able to start with a project of this type in a historical moment like the one we are experiencing, to be the first major event in the Valdarno since the beginning of the pandemic and to have it materialized just as we imagined it. We thank the Administration for the support. Our vision and that of the Municipality immediately aligned: a festival with current contents, made for young people and young people, with transversal line-up choices that speak to different audiences, ranging from indie rock, to rap, to culture. We have involved more than 50 girls and boys in the organization. We are convinced that this is only a beginning and our hope is to grow further in the years to come ”, explains Ares Bonechi, artistic director of the Domino Festival.

The festival area will open at 5pm, concerts will be held between 8pm and midnight. To enter, you will have to show the green Covid-19 certification (the so-called “Green pass”) which is valid. Reservations will be valid until 9pm, so it is recommended to show up on time. Concerts will be attended seated, respecting interpersonal distancing, and participants are invited to bring a blanket or towel on which to lie down. Information, complete program and reservations on the website www.dominofestival.it.