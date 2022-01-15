Figure skating, Daniel Grassl silver poem! Great comeback and historic medal – OA Sport

A podium written in destiny. Daniel Grassl recovered a well deserved silver medal in the men’s individual specialty ai 2022 European Figure Skating Championships, sending the Tondiraba Ice Hall in Tallinn (Estonia) into raptures and replicating what Samuel Contesti did in the recent past, second in 2009 in Helsinki.

The blue coached by Lorenzo Magri, fifth after the short eight lengths from the top, was the protagonist of a performance from the highest technical level, basted by three quads, lutz, flip and loop (the latter rotated in combination with euler / triple salchow), a triple axel and another five triple. Collecting the maximum level in the three planned spins, same assignment received in the series of steps, South Tyrolean pushed his score up to 182.73 (100.31, 82.42) for 274.48, a new personal best as well as a new Italian record. A performance therefore of anthology, of character, arrived after a first part of the season lived as a protagonist and that he did nothing but visibly put pressure on those who preceded him in the standings.

Not by chance only one skater managed to outclass the native of Merano, which is Russian Mark Kondratiuk, creator of a test superlative also characterized by three quadruples, two of which are salchow made in the bonus area, a truly unprecedented factor that it has granted the Muscovite to win gold with an overall rating of 187.50 (97.48, 90.02) 286.56.

Instead, the teammates of the New European Champion collapsed. Andrei Mozalev, in the lead after the short segment, he had to settle for fourth place with 165.93 (78.15, 87.78) for 265.69. It didn’t get any better at Evgenii Semenenko, third after the short and fifth with 160.96 (75.52, 85.44) for 260.00. To take advantage of the empty passes of the opponents Latvian Deniss Vasiljevs took care of it, which he really surpassed by pouring out the program of life with which he scored 181.84 (93.12, 88.72) for 272.08 placing himself masterfully on the lowest step of the podium.

But Italy can also toast to the ninth tonight position of Gabriele Frangipani who, returning from an extremely troubled period, has shown all his talent by earning 157.16 (81.52, 76.64) for 238.95. Nikolaj Memola is also fine, fifteenth with 132.55 (62.27, 70.28) for 206.53. By virtue of today’s results, our country will be able to field three skaters again for the next edition. And yes, we deserve it. We really deserve it.

MEN’S INDIVIDUAL FINAL RANKING

Photo: Valerio Origo