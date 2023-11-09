Fil-Am TikTok star Bella Poarch, Enhyphen collaborate on new EP

MANILA, Philippines – Korean boy band Enhyphen has released the tracklist for their upcoming extended play (EP) “Orange Blood” and it includes a collaboration with Filipino-American TikTok star and singer Bella Poarch.

Porch collaborated on the EP’s second song and lead single, “Sweet Venom”, this version was only available on the digital release of the EP.

The English version of “Sweet Venom” contains six songs from the regular tracklist, preceded by “Mortal,” “Still Monster,” “Far” and “Orange Flower (You Complete Me).”

Enhyphen will return to the Philippines next February for the conclusion of the group’s “Fate” world tour, this time performing at the New Clark City Stadium. Coincidentally, Porch was seen on the New Jersey leg of the tour last month.

The group previously held a fan meeting at the Araneta Coliseum in December 2022 and performed for three nights at the Mall of Asia Arena in February 2023 to conclude their “Manifesto” world tour.

Three months after their visit to the country in February, Enhyphen, composed of Heseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-ki, released their fourth EP “Dark Blood”, which included the single “Bite Me”.

Since emerging as a social media sensation, Porch has released the EP “Dolls”, which includes her hit singles “Build A**ch,” “Living Hell” and the song of the same name, as well as the track “Crush ” ,

“Orange Blood” will be released worldwide on November 17.

Connected: Forbes names Bella Poarch as one of the top creators of 2023