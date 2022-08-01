About twenty people wait their turn at an international wire transfer center in Filandia, a small town in Colombia. They are eager to withdraw remittances sent from the United States that now seem like small fortunes due to the strong depreciation of the peso against the dollar.

It is difficult to find a single household in this municipality of 13,000 inhabitants, in the center-west of the country, that does not have a migrant family member.

But while a part of the country suffers from inflation, which reached 9.7% year-on-year in June, fueled by the increase in the value of imports, only smiles are seen here.

Leobardo Flores (55 years old) saw nine of his brothers leave. They “pulled the boat” and are the “locomotive” that allowed him to educate his four children and maintain his business for 28 years, the extroverted baker tells AFP.

“Not only did they give the cast net to fish but (…) they gave the fish,” adds Leo, as he is known in the town of colorful houses, colonial architecture and undulating landscape.

Finland is the other face of the devaluation of the peso, which reached 14% in the last 12 months, making purchases abroad more expensive.

The exodus began in the 1970s and worsened a decade later with the decline of the coffee boom when the international price of the grain plummeted.

Since then, hundreds of people from Finland have migrated to the United States, many through traffickers who leave them to fend for themselves on the other side of the border with Mexico for around $18,000, according to testimonies from residents.

Most travel to New Jersey, where the first migrants arrived, helping newcomers with housing and finding often-grueling jobs as laborers or waiters.

When the dollar is around 4,500 Colombian pesos for the first time, remittances are a party in this tourist town in the department of Quindío.

“My money pays me a lot” in Colombia, an undocumented migrant who spoke to AFP under identity confidentiality from New Jersey expresses emotion.

He even points out that he thought of borrowing dollars to multiply them into pesos. He will soon finish building his house. Her mother watches over the work from a house she rents across the street.

The price of the dollar – a currency that is a traditional refuge value – rose around the world, driven by the increase in interest rates in the United States.

migrant sculpture

Many tourists visit the restaurants, cafes and artisan boutiques of the town. In the central square stands a sculpture in homage to the Filandeño migrant, a traveler with a suitcase in hand whose body vanishes.

The dollar fever leaves progress but also broken families, frustrated lives and deaths. Last year a local man drowned in the Rio Grande during his journey to the United States.

In May alone, almost 20,000 Colombians who were trying to enter that country irregularly were arrested, according to US authorities.

Filandia is a town of “orphaned children with living parents,” says Mayor Jaime Franco. However, the efforts of migrants have allowed many young people to be the first in their families to go to university.

The crises have mainly expelled men. The women in the town are silent so as not to report those who migrated without papers, or for fear of the mafias that are behind irregular migration.

The ambivalence around the greenback is summed up by the baker: there is “the good dollar that makes people smile, that makes people happy, and that other dollar that they kill themselves for, with which they buy weapons, drugs and consciences” .

Remittances in Colombia exceeded 841 million dollars in May, the highest figure since the Central Bank has records.

More constructions

Daniel Hernández (36) took two decades to build the El Shaddai hotel, thanks to the remittances sent to him by a 72-year-old aunt, a widow and childless.

When the 1999 earthquake knocked down his grandparents’ house, the project was born to build a tourist and cultural space in its place.

It was one of the poorest families in Filandia, according to his account, which turned around thanks to the “American dream”.

In the United States “people advance and achieve what is so difficult here” to achieve despite a life of work, Hernández explains and clarifies: “But it is a quite expensive exchange on an emotional level.”

Despite the shortage, construction licenses have skyrocketed by 20% in the last year, according to the mayor’s office.

The master builder Jhon Montoya (53) builds five houses and four more are on the waiting list, all coordinated by phone from the United States.

They left “with the hope” of “having something of their own,” he explains. And “the more expensive it is (the dollar), the more it is built,” she celebrates. (YO)