File Explorer will get new features in Windows 11

The longevity of Windows as an operating system has made it the most widely used option in the world. However, it also has problems just as long-lived. One of them is File Explorer. East has been with us since the first versions of Windows and in Windows 11 it cries out for a makeover, both aesthetically and functionally (we want the tabs!).

This last feature will have to wait but in the latest Build Dev of the Windows Insider program we have other very interesting new options. Let’s see everything that has been incorporated.

Now you can pin files and have OneDrive information in File Explorer

With the latest update they have focused on two areas for improvement. On the one hand, in the section of Quick access. In this section we could see the latest files and we could also pin the folders that we use the most. The main novelty is that now we can also pin files. Another advantage is that the pinned files are synchronized with our Microsoft account and will be available on all our devices and in Office Online. A great advantage to get the most out of the Explorer.

The other point to note is precisely tighter integration with OneDrive. The integration with Microsoft cloud storage is already very good and now it gains a little more with an access in the upper right corner. This will show us the storage that we have used so far and quick access to OneDrive functions.

The return of a lost function

In addition, as you can see in the image below, now we can preview the contents of the folders before accessing thema function that we previously enjoyed and that we had lost with the partial redesign of the Explorer in Windows 11.

At the moment, it seems that Microsoft does not want to incorporate the desired tabs in File Explorer. This would have been a great solution for all those people who make extensive use of it. We will see if in future builds of Windows 11 we see improvements in this regard in File Explorer or this is all for the coming months.