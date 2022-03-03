File film actress assures that Carmen Salinas manifested herself to her in an unusual way

One of the most painful deaths for the world of entertainment in Mexico was that of Carmen SalinasIn this regard, more than one person close to the icon of the performance assures that it has been manifested to them. Added to the list Maribel Fernandez “La Pelangocha”. The actress of the file film also had an experience of this type.

Maribel commented that she felt very affected by the way in which the actress died, because of this, on more than one occasion she decided to contact the woman who lost her life after suffering a stroke through prayer. cause of various problems related to blood pressure.

Maribel Fernandez “La Pelangocha” commented that due to the lack of employment he decided to ask Carmen Salinas to look out for her and help her get a screen break; to which she manifested herself in a rather unique and even somewhat unexpected way.

“This project is dedicated to my godmother, she has already shown it to me on several occasions, a short time ago they called me to work on the Netflix platform in a special performance. I went, and I am going to see the script, and my character was Carmen”, expressed Maribel Fernández to collaborator Gabriel Cuevas in Flor Rubio’s Formula Spectacular program.

This is how Maribel Fernández “La Pelangocha”, the actress of the file film, shared her experience with Carmen Salinas

The comedian of the file cinema commented that she made a request to her acting godmother, in which she made a prayer so that she could work again. And yes, Carmen Salinas manifested herself.

“I saw the script and they put it as Maribel Fernández and they put La Pelangocha on it.” Days before I told her ‘oh, godmother, you’re up there with the whole staff, we don’t have a job here, give me a hand and they pulled me in,’ shared the actress.

“The Pelangocha” He commented that this role was waiting to have a person to cover the role when it became known that Salinas entered a natural coma, the production rested this production and when the death was announced, they stopped the recording.

In addition to this, Maribel Fernández “La Pelangocha”, the actress of the file film commented that the producer told her that Carmen Salinas once spoke about her goddaughter and this is the reason why she was given the role. “She is my beloved girl, I love her very much,” said Salinas.