Filippo Bisciglia could not have made a more beautiful announcement: “finally after 7 months six …”

The famous presenter who for years has accompanied the competitors of the reality Temptation Island in one of the most followed adventure of the heart of Canale Cinque, announced a few days ago a wonderful news to the millions of fans who follow him on his official social channels. Here is what Filippo Bisciglia wrote.

Filippo Bisciglia is the well-known face of the Mediaset program which for years has attracted many spectators curious to see how solid couples put their stability and mutual trust into play, measuring themselves against the distance and temptations of some single competitors.

The beloved presenter is very followed by the television audience and also by that of social networks and apparently on Christmas day he gave his followers a very special announcement: here’s what was the news he revealed to followers on Instagram.

Filippo Bisciglia, the news spread on Instagram

Filippo Bisciglia is the famous conductor who for years has accompanied the competitors of Temptation Island in one of Canale Cinque's most popular sentimental adventures.

As many know in fact, the TV show brings into play the stability of the love stories of the contestants who submit to the arduous ordeal of separating from your partner for a few weeks and trying to find out if their feelings are capable of withstanding the distance and tempting pitfalls of single competitors.

Bisciglia has exceptional charisma and talent, for this reason the program is very much appreciated by the audience of the small screen and him is more and more famous and loved.

In recent months, he made it known that unfortunately his father had had health problems. But now he has just announced great news to the millions of fans who follow him on his official social channels.

The announcement of the conductor

Filippo is reserved about his private sphere and about what concerns his family but in recent months he had publicly said that his beloved father had had health problems, which now seem to be resolved: apparently the two have been able to hug again.

Filippo received a very special gift for Christmas: having his beloved dad next to him. The conductor wanted to share his joy with the many followers who follow him on his Official Instagram channel and wrote:

“Finally after 7 months you are back home … Dad I love you …!”.

You can see from these sweet words and from the shot that portrays them smiling together that for both of them hugging again was wonderful.

The photo unleashed a shower of likes and comments of wishes and congratulations from the followers who love Filippo.