Filippo Rossi celebrates Silvia Romano but swaps her with the pornstar Mia Khalifa

How could our Filippo Rossi not celebrate the return of Silvia Romano to his homeland?

The number one of Caffeina joined the bandwagon of Italians cheering for the girl’s return by writing a post on Facebook where, of course, the ball was taken to attack the right.

It reads verbatim:

The text of the post published by Filippo Rossi

And at the end of all this, now customary, his feel-good sermon a beautiful photo of the famous pornstar Mia Khalifa, just to make it clear how much Rossi has actually concentrated on the story of the Milanese volunteer.

Needless to say, users have gone wild, there are those who pointed out the sensational oversight to the Filippone Viterbese and those who, thinking it was a deliberate thing, accuse him of having been disrespectful.

After a few minutes, the image of the smiling, veiled pornstar disappears. And this is precisely the most beautiful part of the story: Rossi does not even explain the reasons for the removal, we will never know if it was a simple oversight or a sensational joke.

The most probable hypothesis is the first, given the contents of the post, but if there is one thing we have learned it is that with Filippo Rossi surprises are on the agenda.

