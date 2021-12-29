Filippo Scotti among the best European talents of 2021: The Italian Timothée Chalamet

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Filippo Scotti, the young Fabietto Schisa in Paolo Sorrentino’s film, It was the hand of God, is also on the list of emerging talents in 2021 European cinema. “The Italian Timothée Chalamet” they write.

The Coronavirus emergency has affected many sectors including that of the cinema. Despite the pandemic, many films and artists have managed to emerge and get noticed, including the director Julia Ducournau that on Instagram he discovered Agathe Rousselle, chosen to play the protagonist of the horror thriller Titane, film awarded with the Palme D’Oro. And again Ruby O. Fee born in Costa Rica, who made her big screen debut with the role of Eva Green in Womb, is on the Top 10 Talent List of 2021 for playing hacker Korina Dominguez in Army of Thieves on Netflix. Among the names of the ranking drawn up by the US magazine The Hollywood Reporter there is also Italian Filippo Scotti, the protagonist of the film It was the hand of God, selected to represent Italy at the 2022 Oscars. Paolo Sorrentino’s film is also among the best foreign titles at the 2022 Golden Globes.

Filippo Scotti is the Italian Timothée Chalamet

Among the emerging European cinema talents of 2021 there is also Italian Filippo Scotti, the protagonist of It was the hand of God, the film by Paolo Sorrentino presented at the 78th Venice Film Festival and nominated for the 2022 Oscars and Golden Globes. He plays the role of Fabietto Schisa, the boy who personifies the director’s adolescence, who in the film tells the story of his life, marked by the death of his parents and the cumbersome divine presence of Diego Armando Maradona. The actor’s interpretation, defined by the American magazine as the Timothée Chalamet Italian, was awarded with full marks.

Filippo scotti’s career

Filippo Scotti started writing the pages of his career about 10 years ago, in 2010, when he made his debut as a protagonist in The Marquis of Collino. He later starred in the series 1994, in black Moon and in the film The king dies. With It was the hand of God plays his first starring role which allowed him to win the Marcello Mastroianni Award at the Venice Film Festival.