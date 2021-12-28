Filippo Scotti is also among the 10 best emerging European talents of 2021

In such a complicated year for world cinema, the European one has been able to show an uncommon vitality and excellence. And among more or less successful festivals and events of all kinds, there have been many films and artists to get noticed. Emerging talents that the The Hollywood Reporter wanted to report in an ideal top 10, which also includes ours Filippo Scotti.

Compared by THR to Timothée Chalamet, the 22-year-old from It was the hand of God he is the only actor in a team completed by three actresses and seven directors. Winner of the Marcello Mastroianni Award for the best young actor at the last Venice Film Festival 78 e Breakout Actor of the Year for the 26th Capri, Hollywood – The International Film Festival, it seems increasingly on the way to an important career.

The other best emerging European talents of 2021

Agathe Rousselle (33 years)

She is the protagonist of Titane, film awarded with the Palme d’Or at the last Cannes Film Festival. Which he arrived at thanks to the intuition of Julia Ducournau, who ‘discovered’ it on Instagram.

Vladimar Johannson (43 years)

First-time director of Lamb, drew heavily on Icelandic folk tales for his first feature film. Which made it compare to the The VVitch by Robert Eggers for the sense of restlessness and terror it transmits, and which could open up an interesting path for him after the more ‘technical’ collaborations on The secret dreams of Walter Mitty, Game of thrones or The war of tomorrow.

Eskil Vogt (47 years)

Joachim Trier’s screenwriter, the Norwegian director surprised many with his The Innocents – De uskyldige, a low-budget but highly tense horror film about a group of kids with superpowers but unable to control the consequences.

Ruby O. Fee (25 years old)

The German actress, born in Costa Rica, exploded with Army of Thieves had made her film debut as 9-year-old Eva Green in Womb by Benedek Fliegauf (2010) and after various roles in German productions had already made itself known in Polar (2019) with Mads Mikkelsen.

Audrey Diwan (41 years)

His L’événement, with which he won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival 2021, he could have represented France at the 2022 Oscars, but the aforementioned was preferred Titane. But as for that, his directing style, made of social realism and precision, also highlights a talent that will surprise us again.

Renate Reinsve (34 years)

The Norwegian actress was one step away from giving up acting when she was offered the role of Julie in the The worst person in the world by Joachim Trier. A fortune for us, even more than for her, although rewarded with the Prix ​​d’interprétation féminine of the Cannes Fesitval.

Blerta Basholli (38 years)

Director of Hive, the Kosovar tells of a massacre that took place during the 1990 Balkan war and the story of a group of strong and ingenious women. A drama of great strength, capable of overcoming the Grand Jury Prize of the Sundance Film Festival, in addition to that of the Audience and for the Best Direction.

Dénes Nagy (41 years)

Hungarian, on his directorial debut in Natural Light manages to tell the atrocities of the Second World War giving a different perspective to the drama. And winning theSilver Bear at the latest edition of the Berlinale. Also for this reason Nagy is spoken of as a clearly talented author, not to be lost sight of.

Kira Kovalenko (32 years)

Award Winner ofUn Certain Regard at the Cannes Film Festival, his second feature film – Unclenching The Fists – confirmed how the young Russian director is now in all respects out of the shadow and influence of her mentor, the great Alexander Sokurov