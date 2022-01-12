Filippo Scotti: the meeting with Leonardo DiCaprio and the crush on Emma Watson

Filippo Scotti, the actor who stars in Paolo Sorrentino’s It Was the Hand of God, talked about his recent meeting with Leonardo DiCaprio and the crush he had on Emma Watson.

The new semi-autobiographical film by the Italian director, centered on a family accident and on Maradona’s famous goal at the 1986 World Cup, made Scotti famous all over the world, from day to night, and during a recent interview with a US newspaper the young actor talked about his recent meeting with a Hollywood star.

“I met Leonardo DiCaprio and greeted him. I was very professional, without being overcome by emotions. I was super happy! “The actor explained, before even revealing the identity of his childhood crush:”I was super in love with Violet in The Incredibles. And I really liked Emma Watson in Harry Potter. ”

It was the hand of God won the Grand Jury Prize at the Venice International Film Festival and is the official Italian choice as an Oscar nominee for best international feature film. Although Filippo Scotti claims not to be particularly famous, the young actor has been praised by countless critics and, as we have just learned, has already begun to meet his first Hollywood A-Lists.