Filippo Scotti, who is the actor who walked the MFW for Prada

It was the hand of God to bring it to Netflix with the new film by Paolo Sorrentino. It was his fresh face, his soft boy aesthetic, and the hype that already revolves around his name enfant profige of Italian cinema to bring it on the catwalk at Milan Fashion Week. The fact that Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons wanted Filippo Scotti in the cast of the Prada men’s fashion show Fall Winter 2022 2023 suggests great news on the way: red carpet, looks worthy of a style icon and a (necessary) parallelism with another young talent – beautiful and damned – of the American film industry. Is Filippo Scotti the new Italian Timothée Chalamet?

Born in Gravedona (but later raised in Naples) on 22 December 1990, Filippo Scotti won the Marcello Mastroianni Award as best emerging actor at the last edition of the Venice Film Festival. Thanks to his role in It was the hand of God, in which he plays the young Fabietto Schisa as well as the cinematographic alter-ego of the director Paolo Sorrentino as a young man. In an hour and thirty minutes of film, the (real) tragedy experienced by the Italian director during his adolescence is consummated, namely the joint loss of his parents (played by Toni Servillo and Teresa Saponangelo).

He had to be there too, that night when a gas leak changed his life forever, with his mother and father on the snow in Roccaraso: it was “the hand of God” that saved him from the sad fate. “Fabietto” had to go to the stadium to see the Napoli match: that day, finally, Diego Armando Maradona would play and he would see him live for the first time. After winning the Silver Lion – Grand Jury Prize in Venice 78, the film is now aiming for the 2022 Academy Awards, where it is nominated in the Best International Film section. And here, behold, Miuccia Prada’s foresight and the (possible) why of Filippo Scotti on the catwalk: maybe there is a red carpet coming to Hollywood?

Filippo Scotti on the red carpet of the 78th Venice Film Festival. Stephane Cardinale – CorbisGetty Images

Paolo Sorrentino will certainly be there, and who knows if Filippo Scotti will be with the director at the 2022 Oscars. In the meantime, however, that of Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons was a smart and well-judged investment (in image). Having the Italian actor in the cast of the show (the presence of the American actor and 62-year-old Kyle MacLachlan also caused a lot of talk, ed) confirms the thesis that, as also suggested by The Hollywood Reporter – Filippo Scotti could be the new Italian-style Timothée Chalamet“(Although the latter is 5 years older). And we’re not just talking about cinematic talent, but also about (very similar) aesthetics and style. With only one difference: we have never seen Chalamet on the catwalk yet.

Filippo Scotti on the catwalk at the Prada Men’s Fall Winter 2022 2023 fashion show. Daniele VenturelliGetty Images

Present as a front row guest at fashion shows, on the red carpet of the Met Gala and at film premieres: yes, of course. And we owe it to Timothée Chalamet – who we adored in Call me by your name by Luca Guadagnino (2017), Little Women by Greta Gerwig (2019) and even more recently in Don’t Look Up (with Leonardo di Caprio, Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence) e Dunes (with Zendaya) – the merit of having cleared men’s fashion from many preconceptions. Sequins and velvet, jacquard fabrics and pastel colors: the men’s fashion rankings continue to see Timothée Chalamet as the most stylish man from year to year (even the best dressed man in the world in 2019), also thanks to the minimal aesthetics and nonchalant that characterizes her looks.

Timothée Chalamet on the red carpet of Venice 78. Elizabeth A. VillaGetty Images

After such a “baptism”, which consecrates the Italian actor to the aesthetics of the maison co-directed by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, Filippo Scotti has all the credentials to get rid of the classic tuxedo as a (textbook) red carpet look. His future as a style icon in the world of fashion (and of cinema, a track that travels in parallel) is all still in the making, and who knows that we will not soon see a work in progress that will accompany his artistic maturity by bringing out his character and personality. But don’t worry, Filippo: this time you just need the hand of a stylist, and that of Timothée Chalamet – just in case – is Erin Walsh. To make good.

