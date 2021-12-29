Filippo Tortu positive at Covid for the second time: “I’m asymptomatic” – Corriere.it

The announcement of the Olympic gold medalist Filippo Tortu on Twitter: «I will continue to train from home to keep fit and get back on track as soon as possible with more desire than ever». He had already tested positive on January 3, 2021 and on 23 he announced the negativity

“Hi guys, as a precaution yesterday I underwent the Covid test and today I received the positive result”. So on Wednesday 29 December the Italian sprinter Filippo Tortu, Olympic gold medalist in Tokyo in the 4 x 100, announced on Twitter that he was infected for the second time by the virus. «Even if I will have to stay in quarantine, fortunately I’m asymptomatic and I’m fine – writes Tortu -. I will continue to train from home to keep fit and get back on track as soon as possible with more desire than ever. Soon. A hug”.

Tortu had already tested positive for Covid on January 3, 2021

and on the following 23 he had announced the negativity. In those days he had recounted the quarantine thus: «I suffer from it. Taxes affect my mood. I miss the possibility of not having choices. A certain individual freedom. And the friends. But compared to those who have had to close a business or have lost their job, I’m not complaining ». And on the vaccine he expressed himself as follows: «I am convinced it can resolve the situation. And it is serious that someone does not understand it ».

