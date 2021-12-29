Sports

Filippo Tortu positive at Covid for the second time: “I’m asymptomatic” – Corriere.it

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 17 1 minute read

The announcement of the Olympic gold medalist Filippo Tortu on Twitter: «I will continue to train from home to keep fit and get back on track as soon as possible with more desire than ever». He had already tested positive on January 3, 2021 and on 23 he announced the negativity

“Hi guys, as a precaution yesterday I underwent the Covid test and today I received the positive result”. So on Wednesday 29 December the Italian sprinter Filippo Tortu, Olympic gold medalist in Tokyo in the 4 x 100, announced on Twitter that he was infected for the second time by the virus. «Even if I will have to stay in quarantine, fortunately I’m asymptomatic and I’m fine – writes Tortu -. I will continue to train from home to keep fit and get back on track as soon as possible with more desire than ever. Soon. A hug”.

Tortu had already tested positive for Covid on January 3, 2021
and on the following 23 he had announced the negativity. In those days he had recounted the quarantine thus: «I suffer from it. Taxes affect my mood. I miss the possibility of not having choices. A certain individual freedom. And the friends. But compared to those who have had to close a business or have lost their job, I’m not complaining ». And on the vaccine he expressed himself as follows: «I am convinced it can resolve the situation. And it is serious that someone does not understand it ».

December 29, 2021 (change December 29, 2021 | 16:27)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 17 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Milan, Kjaer operated: cruciate ligament and medial collateral, out six months | News

4 weeks ago

Live Verona – Empoli: 1-0 Serie A 2021/2022. Live the match

November 22, 2021

Ski, cdm: Sofia Goggia gives Italy the first victory – Sport

4 weeks ago

SBK, It’s Yamaha party: Toprak Razgatlioglu World Superbike Champion!

November 21, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button