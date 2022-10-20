Filled U.S. Children’s Hospitals, RSV Respiratory Syncytial Virus Cases Rise

Alert, US hospitals full, children are getting sick with strange virus | Special: Twitter

The health authorities of the United States are on alert because some children’s hospitals are fullchildren are getting sick with a strange virus and recommend going to the doctor in case of presenting the following symptoms.

The children’s hospitals of the main cities of the United States are at full capacity due to an unprecedented increase in cases of children infected with human respiratory syncytial virus, also called respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

The American press reported that at least cases have been registered in 23 states of the country of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) reaching peak levels normally seen during the colder winter months.

Cold-like symptoms

Local media reported that it is a virus that causes infections in the lungs and respiratory tract. causing cold-like symptoms such as: runny nose, poor appetite, coughing, sneezing, high fever, and wheezing.

The internist doctor, Ilan Shapiro, explained that although the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infection can affect people of all ages, cases in children under five years of age have been increasing in children’s hospitals and are more worrying.

“This group is much more fragile and what the virus does is practically enter the lungs and directly attack the cells, making it difficult for children to absorb oxygen,” he explained.

States with the highest number of cases

North Carolina, Washington, Colorado, Texas, Ohio, Louisiana, New Jersey and Massachusetts are registering more cases and the Connecticut health authorities are evaluating the possibility of installing medical tents because hospitals are not enough.

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is spread through tiny droplets that an infected person spreads by blowing their nose, coughing, or sneezing, and it often spreads very quickly in homes inhabited by many people and in nurseries.

In young children, RSV can cause: bronchiolitis, lung failure and pneumonia, and although RSV infection rarely causes death, it is essential that they be examined by a doctor in the early stages of the disease.