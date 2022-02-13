Fillon Maillet concedes an encore, a moving Hofer closes fourth without errors! – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

12.33: That’s all for today, thanks for joining us, see you at the next Biathlon competitions. Good day!

12.30: Hofer finished fourth at 51 “from Fillon Maillet, Windisch 26th at 4’34” from the French, Bormolini 33rd at 4’57 “

12.29: It is not a lucky day for Italy but two great results have arrived anyway. After the sixth place of Wierer, the fourth place of an extraordinary Hofer arrived who closed his test with a fantastic zero. Better than him were Fillon Maillet at the second gold and fourth medal in Beijing 2022, the Norwegian T. Boe at the second individual medal after the bronze in the sprint and the Russian Latypov who gets on the podium for the first time

12.28: Windisch closes in 26th place and will be at the start of the mass start, Bormolini, three errors at the last polygon, collapsed in 33rd place and will not be in the mass start

12.28: We await the Azzurri, who are around the 30th place

12.27: Sixth place for Rees, seventh Desthieux, eighth Samuelsson, ninth Jacquelin, tenth Leitner and eleventh Ponsiluoma with 9 errors

12.26: Fifth place for J. Boe

12.24: Silver for Tarjei Boe and the bronze alas goes to the Russian Latypov who resisted Lukas Hofer who closes fourth

12.23: FILLON MAILLET WINS THE SECOND GOLD AND CONQUERS THE FOURTH MEDAL IN BEIJING 2022

12.23: It’s a battle but Latypov also resists uphill

12.22: Now it’s tough, Latypov has an eight-second advantage over Hofer

12.20: Hofer has Latypov in his sights, gold and silver assigned to Fillon Maillet and T. Boe

12.19: T. Boe has detached Latypov, Hofer is behind but is catching up on the Russian who seems to be in trouble

12.18: T Boe immediately returned to Latypov, Hofer is 5 ″ behind the pair

12.18: ZEROOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO !!! HOFER IS FOURTH VERY CLOSE TO LATYPOV AND T. BOE

12.17: Fillon Maillet makes no mistake and leaves, Latypov makes a mistake but it took a long time

12.16: Fourth polygon standing! Fillon Maillet and Latypov very close

12.13: At km 9 Fillon Maillet in front, at 6 ″ Latypov, at 41 ″ T. Boe and Hofer, at 53 ″ J. Boe

12.12: At km 8.4 Fillon Maillet in front, at 7 ″ Latypov, at 40 ″ T. Boe and Hofer, at 53 ″ J. Boe

12.11: After the third polygon Fillon Maillet in front, Latypov at 10 “, Hofer at 37”, T. Boe at 39 “, J. Boe at 55”, Rees at 2’05 “

12.10: ZEROOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO HOFEEEEEEEER !!! Both Hofer and T. Boe! Hofer is third at 37 “J. Boe is at 55”

12.09: Storm of wind! J. Boe makes three mistakes! Fillon Maillet makes no mistake and goes away! He doesn’t miss Latypov and starts again

12.07: Third standing polygon

12.05: At km 6.5 J Boe in front, at 20 ″ Fillon Maillet, at 36 ″ Latypov, at 1 ′ T. Boe and Hofer, Bormolini 14th, Windisch 23rd

12.04: J. Boe has a strong restart and at km 5.9 has an advantage of 18 ″ over Fillon Maillet, 38 ″ Latypov, 58 ″ Hofer and T. Boe

12.03: One error each for Bormolini and Windisch. Now at the exit of the polygon: J. Boe in front, Fillon Maillet at 12 “, Latypov at 35”, T. Boe at 49 “, Hofer at 53”

12.02: Latypov starts again without errors, T Boe is not wrong and HOFER IS NOT WRONG !!! Everyone else is wrong and I’m behind!

12.00: Problems with the rifle for Fillon Maillet who has to intervene vigorously! The Frenchman who comes out with a 12 ″ lead from the Norwegian is not wrong

12.00: J. Boe makes two mistakes, race reopened for gold

11.59: Second polygon

11.57: At km 4 J. Boe has a 50 ″ lead over Fillon Maillet, at 1’27 “Latypov and Samuelsson, at 1’34” T. Boe and Hofer

11.56: Zero by Bormolini and a mistake for Windisch. At km 3.4 J. Boe in the lead, at 48 “Fillon Maillet, at 1’28” Latypov and Samuelsson, at 1’33 “T. Boe and Hofer

11.53: Fillon Maillet makes no mistake and is second at 41 ″, a mistake for T. Boe, two Tsvetkov and Ponsiluoma, three Laegreid mistakes, Latypov is not mistaken. HOFER’S ZERO WHO IS SIXTH!

11.52: J. Boe makes no mistake and starts again

11.51: Very strong wind, first polygon

11.49: At km 1.5 J. Boe in the lead, at 34 ″ Fillon Maillet, at 54 ″ T. Boe and Tsvetkov, at 59 ″ Samuelsson and Ponsiluoma, at 1’22 “Hofer

11.48: At km 0.9 J. Boe in the lead, at 31 ″ Fillon Maillet, at 51 ″ T. Boe and Tsvetkov, at 1 ′ Samuelsson and Ponsiluoma, Hofer 12th at 1’26 “

11.46: Hofer party, first of the blues

11.45: J. Boe left

11.43: Overcast sky on the Chinese track, there is haze and sleet, wind that varies. Not exactly ideal conditions

11.41: Three Italians who will compete today, all in the top 30. Lukas Hofer will be the first blue at the start: he will start his test from 14th position with a gap of 1’19 “from the top. Twenty-five seconds later it will be Thomas Bormolini’s turn (23rd in the sprint) to take to the track, while Dominik Windisch will start his race with a delay of 1’51 ”(he will start from 30th place).

11.38: Fourth starting position for the Russian Maksim Tsvetkov (+41 “), fifth for the Swedish Sebastian Samuelsson (+52”), sixth for the other Swede Martin Ponsiluoma (+54 “), seventh for the Norwegian Sturla Holm Laegreid (+ 1’02 “), eighth for the German Benedikt Doll (+ 1’05”), ninth for the French Emilien Jacquelin (+ 1’06 “) and tenth for the Belarusian Anton Smolski (+ 1’13”).

11.34: The first to start will be the Norwegian Johannes Boe, followed at a distance of 26 “by the French Quentin Fillon Maillet (so far the great dominator of the chase races this season with four triumphs). The other Norwegian Tarjei Boe, who will have 39 ”to recover from his brother, will start third from the start.

11.30: Today a race will take place on the Chinese snows that promises to be truly spectacular. The athletes will start their test based on the placements of yesterday’s sprint.

11.27: Good morning to the friends of OA Sport and welcome to the live direct of the men’s 12.5 km distance chase valid for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Hello friends of OA Sport and welcome to LIVE LIVE written on the men’s 12.5 km pursuit valid for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Today, a race that promises to be truly spectacular will take place on the Chinese snows.

The athletes will start their test based on the placements of yesterday’s sprint. Here then is that the first to leave will be the Norwegian Johannes Boe, followed at a distance of 26 “from French Quentin Fillon Maillet (so far the great ruler of the pursuit races this season with four triumphs). Instead, he will take off from the start for third the other Norwegian Tarjei Boe, which will have 39 ”to recover on brother. Fourth position departure for Russian Maksim Tsvetkov (+41 “), fifth for the Swedish Sebastian Samuelsson (+52 “), sixth for the other Swedish Martin Ponsiluoma (+54 “), seventh for Norwegian Sturla Holm Laegreid (+ 1’02 “), octave for German Benedikt Doll (+ 1’05 “), ninth for French Emilien Jacquelin (+ 1’06 “) and tenth for the Belarusian Anton Smolski (+ 1’13 “).

Three Italians who will compete today. Lukas Hofer will be the first blue at the start: he will start his test from 14th position with a gap of 1’19 “from the top. Twenty five seconds later it will be up to Thomas Bormolini (23rd in the sprint) get on track, while he will start his race with a delay of 1’51 “ Dominik Windisch (it will start from 30th square).

OA Sport offers you the written LIVE LIVE of the men’s pursuit valid for the Beijing Winter Olympics. The race will start at 11.45: follow all the updates with us in real time!

