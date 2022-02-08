Fillon Maillet is golden! Smolski and J. Boe on the podium. Windisch 14mo – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

11.09: Thanks for joining us, that’s all for today. Appointment at the next Biathlon competitions. Good day!

11.08: In the men’s individual gold for the French Fillon Maillet, silver for the Belarusian Smolski, bronze for the Norwegian J. Boe

11.05: Seppala closes in 23rd place and bypasses Hofer. So these are the placings of the Azzurri: Windisch 14th, Hofer 27th, Bionaz 48th, Bormolini 63rd

11.00: Bionaz finished in 46th place at 5’57 “

10.55: There are no other entries in the top positions. The Italians Windisch 14th at 2’38 “, Hofer 26th at 3’56”, Bormolini 46th at 7’02 “, Bionaz has yet to finish, he’s around 44th position

10.48: In fourth place is the Russian Tsvetkov, the Canadian S. Gow fifth, the German Doll sixth, the German Rees seventh, the eighth Tarjei Boe, the French Claude ninth, the Russian Loginov tenth

10.47: We can already begin to summarize the podium. Gold for France, the first in Beijing 2022, with Quentin Fillon Maillet, silver for the Belarusian Anton Smolski, bronze for Johannes Boe

10.46: Rees closes his race in seventh place at 1’21 “

10.44: Two other errors at the last polygon for an off Bormolini who closes with five errors

10.43: Karlik throws it away with three errors at the last polygon

10.42: French Claude’s comeback race who enters eighth place at 1’38 “

10.41: Latypov crosses the finish line in ninth place at 2’25 “

10.39: Doll is sixth at 1’07 “, behind Scott Gow

10.38: Hofer closes in 16th place at 3’56 “, he lost a lot in the final on skis, a mistake for Weger, Windisch is tenth at the finish line at 2’38”, he too paid his duty in the final

10.37: Last good polygon for Rees who is seventh at 1’07 “

10.35: Another mistake for Laegreid, a mistake also for Seppala at the second polygon

10.33: Two errors by Bormolini at the second polygon, he will be very far away, Karlik’s triple zero but he is not fast on skis, he is still seventh after 3 polygons

10.32: An error by Latypov at the last polygon, Smolski crosses the finish line in second place at 142 from Fillon Maillet. It is from the podium, the only one with zero

10.30: A mistake by Doll at the last polygon, he is sixth at 51 “

10.29: An error for Windisch at the last polygon, he is ninth at 2’05 “. Good result for the mass start

10.28: Hofer makes no mistake at the last polygon, he is 15th at 2’53 “

10.26: Smolski is already behind Fillon Maillet by 1 ″ 4 at km 16.9

10.23: A mistake by Bormolini, a double mistake by Loginov, Smolski makes no mistake on his feet and has a 2 ″ advantage over Fillon Maillet after the last polygon

10.22: Fillon Maillet very solid on skis, he is first with a 31 ″ lead over J. Boe. Another mistake for Laegreid at the second polygon

10.21: T. Boe at the finish is third at 58 “

10.20: Doll makes no mistake on the ground and is fifth after three polygons at 40 “, a mistake for Strolia at the last polygon, he had not yet made a mistake

10.19: A mistake for Windisch at the third polygon! Pity! He is ninth at 1’39 “. A mistake also Bionaz at the first polygon

10.18: J. Boe crosses the finish line first, Tsvetkov is second at 3 “8

10.16: Hofer zero at the third polygon, 15th at 3’08 “

10.15: Zero by Bormolini after the first polygon, he is 42 ″ late

10.13: Fillon Maillet makes no mistake and takes the lead after the last polygon with 20 “ahead of Tsvetkov, third zero by Smolski who is third at 35”, S. Gow makes no mistake and is 40 “late after the fourth polygon, Loginov makes no mistake and is second after the third polygon

10.12: Even T. Boe misses the last target! He is third at 48 ″ from the head

10.11: Doll makes no mistake at the second polygon and returns to the game

10.08: Zero by Windisch at the second polygon, he is third, Tsvetkov misses the last target, J. Boe makes a mistake at the last polygon. Everything is open!

10.07: Two errors for Hofer at the second polygon

10.06: A mistake for Eder at the third polygon, heavy delay for him

10.06: Laegreid makes a mistake in the opening at the first polygon, heavy delay

10.05: At the first polygon there is Latypov without errors, fifth

10.04: Another error by Fillon Maillet at the third polygon, a Loginov error that is seventh at 39 “from the head to the second polygon

10.03: Three Lesser errors at the second polygon, Smolski makes no mistake at the second polygon and is second at 20 “

10.02: Jacquelin makes three standing mistakes and pulls out, T. Boe makes no mistake at the third polygon and is third at 44 ″

10.01: An error by Doll at the first polygon

10.00: Two Christiansen errors on the second polygon

9.58: Zero by Smolski and Schommer on the ground, they are in the top ten, zero by Windisch on the ground, J. Boe makes no mistake on the ground and Tsvetkov also remains in the lead with a 28 ″ advantage

9.57: Hofer’s zero at the first polygon and is 14th at 33 “, a Leitner error on the ground

9.56: Samuelsson makes a mistake in the first polygon, Eder makes no mistake at the second polygon and is fifth at 42 “

9.55: Perfect Loginov at the first polygon, he is headed with 6 ″ 2. Hofer is 29 ″ late at km 2.9

9.54: A mistake for Gow on his feet and a mistake also for Fillon Maillet who is fourth at 36 “from the head

9.53: Bene Lesser at the first polygon, he is seventh at 19 “from the head

9.51: T. Boe makes no mistake at the second polygon, he is second at 30 ″ from Tsvetkov. He does not miss Jacquelin on the ground and is third at 2 ″ from Fillon Maillet

9.50: Pidruchniy makes no mistake on the ground and is third at 10 “, a mistake for Christiansen on the ground

9.49: Tsvetkov makes no mistake on his feet and even J. Boe very fast makes no mistakes. The Russian has a 32 ″ advantage

9.47: One error for Desthieux and two errors for Ponsiluoma at the first polygon

9.46: Eder makes no mistake on the ground and has a delay of 17 ″ 8 from Fillon Maillet

9.45: Fillon Maillet’s polygon is perfect and takes the lead with a 1 ″ 5 advantage

9.44: Gow makes no mistake and is 15 ″ behind Tsvetkov

9.43: Triple error on the ground for the German Kuehn

9.42: T. Boe makes no mistake at the first polygon, he is second at 18 ″ from Tsvetkov

9.41: Ponsiluoma on the time of J. Boe at km 0.9

9.40: Tsvetkov zero, a mistake for J. Boe at the first polygon

9.39: T. Boe is 22 ″ late from his brother at km 2.9

9.38: Fillon Maillet has a delay of 7 ″ from J. Boe at km 0.9

9.37: At km 2.9 J. Boe has an 11 ″ advantage over Tsvetkov

9.36: Kuehn also has a 9 ″ delay from J. Boe at 0.9 km

9.35: T. Boe already has a delay of 9 ″ on his brother at km 0.9

9.34: J. Boe has a 4 ″ 7 advantage over Tsvetkov at km 0.9

9.30: Tsvetkov and J. Boe departed

9.28: Among the Italian ranks there will be the rookie Didier Bionaz who has often and willingly managed to express his best in this format. In addition to the young blue, Lukas Hofer, Thomas Bormolini, veterans of the mixed relay, and Dominik Windisch, on his debut in these Games and preferred to Tommaso Giacomel, will also answer.

9.25: This is the startlist of the male individual:

1 TSVETKOV Maxim ROC 16:30:30 1

2 BOE Johannes Thingnes NOR 16:31:00

3 MAGAZEEV Pavel MDA 16:31:30

4 LAITINEN Heikki FIN 16:32:00

5 BOE Tarjei NOR 16:32:30

6 SIMA Michal SVK 16:33:00

7 ILIEV Vladimir BUL 16:33:30

8 KUEHN Johannes GER 16:34:00

9 GOW Scott CAN 16:34:30

10 CHENG Fangming CHN 16:35:00

11 FILLON MAILLET Quentin BETWEEN 16:35:30

12 MUKHIN Alexandr KAZ 16:36:00

13 EDER Simon AUT 16:36:30

14 LAZOUSKI Dzmitry BLR 16:37:00

15 DESTHIEUX Simon BETWEEN 16:37:30

16 PONSILUOMA Martin SWE 16:38:00

17 STVRTECKY Jakub CZE 16:38:30

18 LAPSHIN Timofei KOR 16:39:00

19 CLAUDE Florent BEL 16:39:30

20 STROLIA Vytautas LTU 16:40:00

21 PIDRUCHNYI Dmytro UKR 16:40:30

22 WRIGHT Campbell NZL 16:41:00

23 CHRISTIANSEN Vetle Sjaastad NOR 16:41:30

24 GUZIK Grzegorz POL 16:42:00

25 ERMITS Kalev EST 16:42:30

26 JACQUELIN Emilien BETWEEN 16:43:00

27 LESSER Erik GER 16:43:30

28 SMOLSKI Anton BLR 16:44:00

29 FAK Jakov SLO 16:44:30

30 SCHOMMER Paul USA 16:45:00

31 LOGINOV Alexander ROC 16:45:30

32 BURKHALTER Joscha SUI 16:46:00

33 SAMUELSSON Sebastian SWE 16:46:30

34 KOBONOKI Tsukasa JPN 16:47:00

35 HOFER Lukas ITA 16:47:30

36 LEITNER Felix AUT 16:48:00 2

37 GOW Christian CAN 16:48:30

38 ZAHKNA Rene EST 16:49:00

39 WINDISCH Dominik ITA 16:49:30

40 KIREYEV Vladislav KAZ 16:50:00

41 KRCMAR Michal CZE 16:50:30

42 GERDZHIKOV Dimitar BUL 16:51:00

43 DOMBROVSKI Karol LTU 16:51:30

44 DOLL Benedikt GER 16:52:00

45 DOVZAN Miha SLO 16:52:30

46 PRYMA Artem UKR 16:53:00

47 LATYPOV Eduard ROC 16:53:30

48 CLAUDE Fabien BETWEEN 16:54:00

49 YAN Xingyuan CHN 16:54:30

50 HIIDENSALO Olli FIN 16:55:00

51 VARABEI Maksim BLR 16:55:30

52 OZAKI Kosuke JPN 16:56:00

53 LAEGREID Sturla Holm NOR 16:56:30

54 REES Roman GER 16:57:00

55 DOHERTY Sean USA 16:57:30

56 KHALILI Said Karimulla ROC 16:58:00

57 WEGER Benjamin SUI 16:58:30

58 BARTKO Simon SVK 16:59:00

59 COLTEA George ROU 16:59:30

60 NELIN Jesper SWE 17:00:00

61 LANGER Thierry BEL 17:00:30

62 HARJULA Tuomas FIN 17:01:00 3

63 DUDCHENKO Anton UKR 17:01:30

64 ZHANG Chunyu CHN 17:02:00

65 KOMATZ David AUT 17:02:30

66 KARLIK Mikulas CZE 17:03:00

67 BORMOLINI Thomas ITA 17:03:30

68 LAHAYE-GOFFART Tom BEL 17:04:00

69 KAUKENAS Tomas LTU 17:04:30

70 SKLENARIK Tomas SVK 17:05:00

71 FEMLING Peppe SWE 17:05:30

72 SINAPOV Anton BUL 17:06:00

73 LABASTAU Mikita BLR 17:06:30

74 SIIMER Kristo EST 17:07:00

75 BROWN Jake USA 17:07:30

76 PLANKO Lovro SLO 17:08:00

77 HARTWEG Niklas SUI 17:08:30

78 BURNOTTE Jules CAN 17:09:00

79 BIONAZ Didier ITA 17:09:30 4

80 STALDER Sebastian SUI 17:10:00

81 TRSAN Rok SLO 17:10:30

82 BEAUVAIS Cesar BEL 17:11:00

83 ZEMLICKA Milan CZE 17:11:30

84 BANYS Linas LTU 17:12:00

85 ZHU Zhenyu CHN 17:12:30

86 RAENKEL Raido EST 17:13:00

87 BALOGA Matej SVK 17:13:30

88 LEMMERER Harald AUT 17:14:00

89 NORDGREN Leif USA 17:14:30

90 RUNNALLS Adam CAN 17:15:00

91 TSYMBAL Bogdan UKR 17:15:30

92 SEPPALA Tero FIN 17:16:00

9.22: Attention also to the French who are in great shape and can have their say for the victory, in particular Fillon Maillet, who is having a great season, and Jacquelin

9.18: The Norwegian may have to watch his back mainly from two compatriots, namely the Bø brothers. This season Tarjei has never missed the podium, finishing second twice, while Johannes, in addition to being the reigning Olympic champion, in the past has been able to interpret this format better than anyone else, putting in four successes between November 2017 and January 2020.

9.14: Favorite on the eve of the Norwegian Sturla Holm Lægreid, who deserves this role for the simple fact of having won three of the last five twenty km staged, including that of the 2021 World Cup.

9.10: Good morning to the friends of OA Sport and welcome to the live direct of the men’s 20 km individual biathlon, valid for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing (China).

Hello and welcome back to LIVE LIVE of the 20 km individual biathlon, valid for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing (China). The Zhangjiakou facility will host this competition format, the third competition of the Olympic program of this specialty.

Favorite of the eve the Norwegian Sturla Holm Lægreidwho deserves this role for the simple fact of having won three of the last five twenty km staged, including that of the 2021 World Cup. The Norwegian may have to watch his back mainly from two compatriots, that is the Bø brothers.

This season Tarjei has never missed the podium, finishing second twice, while Johannes, in addition to being the reigning Olympic champion, in the past has been able to interpret this format better than anyone else, putting in four successes between November 2017 and January 2020.

Among the Italian ranks there will be the rookie Didier Bionaz who has often and willingly managed to express his best in this format. In addition to the young blue, they will also answer present Lukas Hofer, Thomas Bormoliniveterans from the mixed relay, e Dominik Windischon his debut in these Games and preferred to Tommaso Giacomel.

OA Sport offers you LIVE LIVE of the 20 km individual biathlon, valid for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing (China): news in real time and constant updates. It starts at 09.30 Italian. Have fun!

Photo: LaPresse