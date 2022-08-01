Film about Amy Winehouse already has its protagonist

‘Back to Black’, the long-awaited biopic of the late British artist Amy Winehouse, seems to have found its protagonist.

‘Back to Black’, the long-awaited biopic of the late British artist Amy Winehouse, seems to have found its protagonist. Englishwoman Marisa Abela, known for the HBO series ‘Industry’, is negotiating to become the lead actress in the film directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson.

According to Variety, Abela is the favorite to embody Winehouse. The interpreter is still in talks, which may mean that the singer of ‘Rehab’ or ‘You Know I’m No Good’ ends up being played by another actress if the negotiations do not come to fruition.

The producers of the project are clear that Winehouse must be played by a non-famous actress, according to the same US media. Abela’s best-known role to date is that of Yasmin Kara-Hanani, in the thriller ‘Industry’, whose second season is scheduled to premiere on August 2 on HBO Max. Previously, Abela was in the series ‘Cobra’ and is scheduled to premiere this year ‘Rogue Agent’, along with James Norton and Gemma Arterton.

Born in Brighton, Abela has Maltese, Libyan, Russian and Polish roots, as well as being of Jewish descent, a factor that has been important for the ‘Back to Black’ creative team, who were looking for her to play Winehouse, the who was also of Jewish origin, was as close as possible to the singer.

For Taylor-Johnson it is a very personal project, as she was a close friend of the singer. The script for ‘Back to Black’ is in charge of Matt Greenhalgh, who already collaborated with the filmmaker on ‘Nowhere Boy’ and wrote the script for ‘Movie stars never die’.

-Excelsior







