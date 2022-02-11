Film about Enzo Ferrari: Adam Driver and Penelope Cruz protagonists

A film about Enzo Ferrari is coming, starring Adam Driver and with Penelope Cruz as his wife Laura. The director will be Michael Mann, shooting will begin in the spring in Modena

Enzo Ferrari, a film life. After the agreement between director Michael Mann and Stx Entertainment for distribution, the feature film on the story of the genius from Maranello is a sure thing. The founder of the Cavallino will be played by Adam Driver, the Kylo Ren from the latest trilogy of Star Wars who recently played another Italian, Maurizio Gucci, in the 2021 film House of Gucci directed by Ridley Scott. There will therefore be Hugh Jackman in the role of Ferrari, after being chosen for the part following the resignation of Christian Bale.

film about ferrari, filming – Mann himself will work on the script written in the past by another director, Troy Kennedy-Martin – known for The Italian Job and passed away in 2009 – with the idea of ​​modifying some parts, using ideas taken from the book Enzo Ferrari: The Man, The Cars, The Races, The Machine, released in 1991 by the American journalist Brock Yates. Alongside the 38-year-old Driver, there will be other stars: Penelope Cruz – 47 years old and in the film wife of Ferrari, Laura Dominica Garello – and 30-year-old Shailene Woodley as her lover Lina Lardi. Shooting is scheduled for spring, between Modena and the province.

Ferrari’s life in a 1950s setting – The film starts in the mid-1950s and will retrace the history of Ferrari. The foundation of the Maranello house in 1947 will be told, and the complicated 1957, when the marriage between Enzo and Laura was in crisis following the death of their son Dino and the threat of bankruptcy hovered over the company. Ambitious challenge for Michael Mann, who has already measured himself with the racing world as executive producer of Le Mans ’66 – The great challenge, released in 2019 with Matt Damon and Christian Bale: footage that celebrated Ford’s historic victory over Ferrari at the 24 Hours. “Having the opportunity to collaborate with these talented artists, Adam Diver, Penelope Cruz and Shailene Woodley – said the director – and to bring these wonderful characters to the cinema in Modena and Emilia-Romagna, is a dream come true”.