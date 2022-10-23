Entertainment

film about Maria Callas, played by Angelina Jolie

Photo of James James3 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

Well yes, Angelina Jolie will play the role of the well-known opera singer Maria Callas! The film will be directed by the Chilean director Pablo Larraínnot new in the biopic genre: just think of Neruda, Jackie or Spencer with Kristen Stewartbased on the story of the unforgettable Lady D.

To announce it the director himselfwho explained: “Having the opportunity to combine my two deepest and most personal passions, cinema and opera, was a long-awaited dream. Doing this with Angelina, an extremely brave and curious artist, is a fascinating opportunity. A real gift“.

Also the Jolieengaged in the post-production of her fifth film as a director, Without Bloodexpressed herself on the subject, not hiding the enormous responsibility against her: “I take the responsibility of recounting life and collecting Mary’s legacy very seriously. I will give everything I can to meet this challenge. Pablo Larraín is a director I have long admired. Having the chance to tell Maria’s story with him, and with a script by Steven Knight, is a dream.“.

Maria Callas: story of a diva

Written by Steven Knight and produced by Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment Pictures, Maria tells the tumultuous, beautiful and tragic story of the life of the greatest opera singer in the world, relived and reimagined during her last days in 1970s Paris.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James3 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Diletta Leotta linked to Loris Karius

7 mins ago

Shakira: big surprise for parents in Perpignan, the Latino star was incognito among them!

9 mins ago

What to watch on Disney +: Dwayne Johnson and the director of ‘Black Adam’ already worked together on this fabulous adventure film that was a recent success – Movie News

18 mins ago

Zendaya, Chiara Ferragni… Bulgari unveils a behind-the-scenes documentary on fine jewelry with a five-star cast

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button