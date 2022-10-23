film about Maria Callas, played by Angelina Jolie

Well yes, Angelina Jolie will play the role of the well-known opera singer Maria Callas! The film will be directed by the Chilean director Pablo Larraínnot new in the biopic genre: just think of Neruda, Jackie or Spencer with Kristen Stewartbased on the story of the unforgettable Lady D.

To announce it the director himselfwho explained: “Having the opportunity to combine my two deepest and most personal passions, cinema and opera, was a long-awaited dream. Doing this with Angelina, an extremely brave and curious artist, is a fascinating opportunity. A real gift“.

Also the Jolieengaged in the post-production of her fifth film as a director, Without Bloodexpressed herself on the subject, not hiding the enormous responsibility against her: “I take the responsibility of recounting life and collecting Mary’s legacy very seriously. I will give everything I can to meet this challenge. Pablo Larraín is a director I have long admired. Having the chance to tell Maria’s story with him, and with a script by Steven Knight, is a dream.“.

Maria Callas: story of a diva

Written by Steven Knight and produced by Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment Pictures, Maria tells the tumultuous, beautiful and tragic story of the life of the greatest opera singer in the world, relived and reimagined during her last days in 1970s Paris.